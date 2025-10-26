Somaliland, Taiwan Strengthen Strategic Partnership with $22 Million Taiwan Medical Center Project

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Oct 26 (Horndiplomat) — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), and Taiwan’s Representative to Somaliland, Mr. Allen Lou, on Sunday jointly laid the foundation stone for the Taiwan Medical Center and the modernization of Hargeisa Group Hospital, marking a new chapter in the growing partnership between the two Nations.
The $22 million project, financed by the Government of Taiwan, will establish a state-of-the-art medical facility — the first in Africa to bear the name of Taiwan. The new hospital will feature 105 beds and three modern operating theatres, doubling the surgical capacity of Hargeisa Group Hospital and strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure.
In his address, President Irro hailed Taiwan as one of Somaliland’s most reliable and trusted partners, commending its consistent support in development, education, and technology.
“This project is a symbol of the genuine friendship between our two nations,” the President said. “Taiwan’s unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and human development in Somaliland reflects the depth of our partnership and shared democratic values.”
