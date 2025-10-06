Somaliland Rescues Eleven Cheetah Cubs from Wildlife Traffickers

By: Horndiplomat Staff
HARGEISA (Horn Diplomat) —The Somaliland government has rescued eleven cheetah cubs from wildlife traffickers in what conservationists are calling “one of the largest confiscations of the species to date,” according to The Associated Press (AP).
The cubs were found stuffed inside bags resembling sacks of potatoes and being transported in a small dhow off the Berbera coast when the local coast guard intercepted the vessel on Sunday.
According to officials cited by AP, two Somaliland nationals and three Yemenis were arrested during the operation. The cubs were later transferred to a rescue facility run by the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF).
In a social media post, CCF said its staff had been “working around the clock to stabilize the cubs and continue their rehabilitation.” The organization also shared images showing some of the rescued animals.
1 of 3