Somaliland Pushes Strategic Role in Horn of Africa Security and Trade at Hargeisa Forum

By: Horndiplomat Staff
Hargeisa-(HORNDIPLOMAT) A high-level policy forum in Hargeisa highlighted Somaliland’s growing strategic role in regional security and trade, drawing attention to the country’s potential to influence peace and economic growth across the Horn of Africa.
The symposium, jointly organized by the Somaliland Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (SIDA) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), brought together government officials, diplomats, researchers, and policy experts to discuss how Somaliland can leverage its strategic location and political stability to strengthen regional cooperation and economic opportunities.
Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially opened the event. He emphasized Somaliland’s commitment to advancing maritime security, promoting trade, and supporting governance and peacebuilding efforts in the region.
Panelists at the forum discussed the importance of deepening collaboration between regional states and international organizations to enhance security, attract investment, and expand trade opportunities. They highlighted Somaliland’s strategic position as a gateway to the region, stressing that regional stability and economic integration are mutually reinforcing goals.
