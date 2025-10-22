Somaliland President Leads Historic Peace Initiative in Sanaag — A Model for African Reconciliation

By: Mohamed Duale
In a landmark stride toward peace and national unity, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), has successfully concluded a comprehensive peace and reconciliation conference in Erigavo, the capital of the Sanaag region.
The peace initiative, first announced by President Irro on July 16, 2025, sought to heal divisions, restore social harmony, and renew national solidarity among the diverse communities of the Sanaag region. The process was rooted in dialogue, traditional mediation, and mutual respect — principles that have long defined Somaliland’s homegrown approach to conflict resolution.
A Journey from Dialogue to Unity
President Irro’s vision began with a solemn declaration in July: “Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the active cultivation of mutual respect, shared responsibility, and enduring trust.”
Since then, local elders, religious leaders, youth representatives, and civil society groups have worked tirelessly to bring all sides to the table. Their efforts culminated this week in a major peace conference attended by national and regional leaders, including Sultan Said Sultan Abdisalam Sultan Mahmoud Ali Shire, the Grand Sultan of the Warsangeli, and Ugaas Abdirashid Ugaas Rooble Ugaas Doodi, the Grand Sultan of the Gadabuursi clan.
At the closing ceremony, held in a spirit of joy and reconciliation, President Abdirahman Irro reaffirmed Somaliland’s enduring commitment to peace, dialogue, and unity, declaring the conference a “historic success” that restores Sanaag’s rightful place at the heart of a united Somaliland.
