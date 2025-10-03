Op-Ed: Strengthening Somaliland’s Foreign Policy: A Call for Strategic Vision and Long-Term Planning

By Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad
The Republic of Somaliland stands at a critical juncture in its pursuit of international recognition and sustainable development. Over the past three decades, the nation has made remarkable strides in building internal stability, nurturing democratic governance, and maintaining peace in a volatile region. However, one key area that remains underdeveloped is foreign policy strategy. Despite Somaliland’s geopolitical significance, its approach to foreign affairs has often lacked coherence, long-term vision, and institutional depth. To fully capitalize on its strategic location and political stability, the government must craft and implement a comprehensive foreign policy that reflects both national priorities and evolving global realities.
1. Current Gaps and Challenges in Somaliland’s Foreign Policy
Somaliland’s foreign policy has traditionally been reactive rather than proactive, often shaped by short-term political considerations, individual diplomatic missions, or responses to external events. Several key challenges stand out:
-
Foreign policy decisions are often made on an ad hoc basis without a well-articulated national strategy that guides diplomatic priorities over the long term.
-
Foreign policy has been heavily centralized in the executive branch, with limited input from research institutions, parliament, or civil society. This hinders policy innovation and continuity.
-
Many diplomatic initiatives depend on the personal efforts of individual leaders rather than on strong, well-resourced institutions. This creates vulnerability during political transitions.
-
The Horn of Africa is undergoing rapid geopolitical shifts, including heightened competition among global powers, regional realignments, and maritime security concerns. Somaliland’s current foreign policy often fails to fully leverage or adapt to these developments.
2. The Need for a Strategic Foreign Policy Framework
To overcome these challenges, Somaliland must adopt a strategically focused and forward-looking foreign policy. Such a framework should:
-
Secure international recognition, promote trade and investment, ensure security cooperation, and strengthen cultural and educational exchanges.
-
Address immediate diplomatic needs but also anticipate future geopolitical shifts and economic opportunities.
-
Establish specialized research units, think tanks, and training programs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide the analytical foundation needed for informed decision-making.
-
Ensure all government agencies align their external engagements with the overarching foreign policy framework to avoid fragmented or contradictory actions.
3. Building a Knowledge-Based Approach
A sustainable foreign policy must be grounded in research, analysis, and broad stakeholder consultation. Somaliland can strengthen its policy formulation by:
-
Encouraging collaboration with universities and regional policy institutes to enhance technical expertise and strategic foresight.
-
Holding consultations with business leaders, civil society organizations, diaspora communities, and traditional elders to ensure foreign policy reflects the country’s diverse interests.
-
Relying on accurate data, geopolitical analysis, and scenario planning to improve the quality and effectiveness of foreign policy decisions.
4. Aligning with Geopolitical Realities
Somaliland occupies a strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, a key maritime trade route linking the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean. This position gives it leverage in issues such as maritime security, counterterrorism, and regional trade. A well-formulated foreign policy should:
-
Engage major global and regional powers (e.g., the Gulf states, the European Union, the United States, Ethiopia, and Kenya) based on mutual interests, rather than one-sided dependence.
-
Capitalize on regional economic integration initiatives, including infrastructure and energy projects that can make Somaliland a key logistical hub.
-
Strengthen partnerships with multilateral organizations, both formal (e.g., the African Union) and informal (e.g., international NGOs, development agencies), to broaden diplomatic support.
5. Ensuring Policy Continuity and Sustainability
One of the weaknesses in Somaliland’s current approach is the lack of continuity during political transitions. A strategic foreign policy should be institutionalized rather than personalized, ensuring that priorities remain consistent across different administrations. This requires:
-
Codifying foreign policy principles through legislation or a formal strategy document.
-
Strengthening the role of parliament and foreign affairs committees to provide oversight and continuity.
-
Building a professional diplomatic corps with career pathways, specialized training, and clear mandates.