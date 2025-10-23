HARGEISA, October 23 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro is attracting international attention for his wide-ranging peace initiatives across the Horn of Africa, with diplomats and observers saying his leadership could merit recognition by the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
Elected on November 13, 2024, Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro has launched an ambitious national reconciliation agenda focused on ending internal divisions and building regional cooperation. Within his first nine months in office, his administration has brokered peace in the Sanaag region, initiated the integration of civilian forces into the national army, and opened direct dialogue with Puntland authorities.
Earlier this month, senior officials from Somaliland and Puntland, a neighboring state of Somalia, met in Nairobi, Kenya, for a two-day dialogue described by both sides as “historic.” The talks resulted in a joint communiqué committing to security cooperation and the safe return of displaced civilians from the conflict-affected Sanaag region.
In a further step toward reconciliation, Somaliland and Puntland also completed the first phase of a formal Prisoner of War exchange, conducted under international humanitarian protocols. Somaliland released 11 Puntland PoWs through Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport, while Puntland freed 16 Somaliland prisoners in return.
International mediators have praised the moves as a model of African-led diplomacy. Finland’s Special Envoy on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa Suldaan Said Ahmed, said President Irro “truly deserves the Nobel Peace Medal of Honor for his tireless work to promote peace across Somaliland, from east to west.”
Analysts say Irro’s approach — combining grassroots dialogue, inclusive governance, and demilitarization has strengthened Somaliland’s stability and improved regional relations.
“What we are witnessing is not just a peace initiative but a comprehensive vision for unity,” said a Horn of Africa analyst in Nairobi. “Irro’s leadership could redefine how African nations approach post-conflict reconciliation.”
Somaliland has long been hailed for its bottom-up peacebuilding model. Under Irro’s tenure, the country has revitalized its domestic unity and reasserted its role as a regional stabilizing force.
Although the Somaliland government has not addressed the Nobel Prize speculation, aides emphasize that President Irro remains committed to advancing peace and fostering national unity throughout the region.