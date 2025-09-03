U.S. Lawmakers Urge Separate Somaliland Travel Advisory to Counter China

Washington— Republican leaders of two influential U.S. congressional committees on China are pressing the State Department to differentiate Somaliland from Somalia in its travel guidance, a move they argue would strengthen American security, investment, and diplomacy in the Horn of Africa.
In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and shared with Breitbart News, Congressman John Moolenaar (R-MI), chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, called on Washington to publish a separate travel advisory for Somaliland. They described the step as “concrete and immediately actionable,” saying it would boost international perceptions of Somaliland’s stability, open the door to U.S. business opportunities, and reinforce American efforts to curb China’s growing regional influence.
Currently, the U.S. issues a blanket “Do Not Travel” advisory for Somalia, which Moolenaar and Smith argue unfairly penalizes Somaliland despite its consistent record of peace and democratic governance. Unlike Somalia, Somaliland has held successive competitive elections, built functioning security institutions, and maintained control over its land and waters, preventing terrorism, piracy, and smuggling.
“Strengthening cooperation with Somaliland is a productive step in advancing America’s security and diplomatic objectives in the region,” the lawmakers wrote, stressing that U.S. policy should reflect the “realities on the ground.”
Rep. Smith added that the proposed change would build on progress already made under the Trump administration. “The Trump Administration and Secretary Rubio have already made significant strides in strengthening the U.S.-Somaliland relationship — the United States can continue to nurture this partnership with a separate and more accurate travel advisory, which accords with the stable situation on the ground,” he said.
The push follows Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) recent call for President Trump to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state, citing its democratic governance, stable society, and strengthening ties with Israel and the West. Cruz argued that official recognition would cement Somaliland as a key U.S. ally in a volatile region where China and Iran are rapidly expanding their influence.
The lawmakers also pointed out that the State Department already provides region-specific travel advisories for countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, and Cameroon. A similar approach for Somaliland, they argued, would encourage U.S. investment in its natural resources, including critical minerals like lithium and copper, while countering Beijing’s dominance in the strategic Red Sea corridor.
Moolenaar and Smith further warned of China’s expanding military and intelligence footprint in the Horn of Africa, particularly its base in Djibouti and its reported role in facilitating Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. “It is crucial the United States strengthen relationships with stable, democratic partners in the region to push back against malign Chinese influence,” they emphasized.
The letter also highlighted Somaliland’s growing partnerships with democratic allies, notably Taiwan — through cooperation in health care, infrastructure, and maritime security — as well as Israel, by supporting the Abraham Accords. The lawmakers noted that the U.S. Development Finance Corporation has expressed willingness to partner with Taiwan in financing mineral projects in Somaliland, underscoring the territory’s strategic value.
“The Department should take this opportunity to demonstrate tangible support for Somaliland, whose democratic commitments and security cooperation align closely with U.S. interests,” the letter concluded.
Speaking with Breitbart News, Congressman Moolenaar underlined the practical impact of such a shift. “From combatting piracy to hosting a Taiwanese Representative Office in its capital, Somaliland has shown its commitment to the United States as both a friend and security partner,” he said. “Establishing a more official U.S. presence in Somaliland would give the United States an important foothold to monitor and counter Beijing’s ever-growing presence in the region that ultimately undermines the safety of Americans at home.”
For Moolenaar and Smith, the proposed travel advisory is an immediate, concrete step that would reshape international perception, spur commerce and investment, and send a strong signal of U.S. commitment to a democratic partner in a strategically vital part of the Horn of Africa.