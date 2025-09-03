Somaliland President Visits Army HQ, Promises Modernization

By: Mohamed Duale
Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” on Wednesday paid a working visit to the General Command Headquarters of the Somaliland National Army, underscoring his administration’s commitment to strengthening the country’s defense forces.
During the visit, President Irro met with Army Chief of Staff, Major General Nimcaan Yusuf Osman “Gaaxnuug,” and senior military officers. He received a detailed briefing on the overall situation of the armed forces, their needs, and ongoing development plans. The president said such consultations with the military leadership will continue on a regular basis.
He praised the army for its vigilance in safeguarding the nation and its people, describing the force as “the backbone of Somaliland’s statehood and sovereignty.” The president reaffirmed his government’s intention to expand training programs and modernize equipment to ensure the military can meet its constitutional duties and maintain public confidence.
President Irro also announced that the government will soon launch a housing project for army personnel, a key election campaign pledge. In addition, he confirmed that officers who have reached the required service period will be promoted in the coming weeks.
