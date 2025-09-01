Somaliland President Orders Protection of Ethiopians as Security Forces Make Arrests

HARGEISA, Sept 1 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro emphasized the country’s long-standing tradition of welcoming foreigners and its deep historical ties with Ethiopia, following the circulation of a video showing young men threatening an Ethiopian boy in Hargeisa.
“Somaliland is a nation known for its hospitality, sovereignty, and respect for all,” President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi said. “Our relationship with Ethiopia is special and rooted in history. It is absolutely unacceptable for Ethiopians or any foreigners to be targeted with words, actions, or any form of harassment.”
Irro ordered Somaliland’s security forces to prioritize the protection of all foreigners, with specific instructions to safeguard the Ethiopian community. He stressed that vigilante justice would not be tolerated. “No citizen has the right to take the law into their own hands. Only security and judicial institutions are authorized to address issues involving individuals who are in the country illegally or have committed crimes,” he said.
The president warned that anyone attempting to harass foreigners or act outside the law will face strict legal consequences. “Those who engage in such acts will be brought to justice,” he affirmed, reinforcing that the government bears full responsibility for the safety and well-being of all foreigners in Somaliland.
Shortly after the president’s directive, Somaliland security services arrested Abdirisaaq Nuuse Muse, a TikTok user accused of organizing recent actions targeting members of the Oromo community living in Hargeisa. Other youths were also detained on Monday on suspicion of harassing Oromo residents.
Public reaction to the harassment video has been swift, with many Somalilanders condemning the incident as behaviour never before seen in the republic, which has long prided itself on being a safe haven for foreigners in the Horn of Africa.
Somaliland, which reclaimed its independence in 1991, has built a reputation as one of the region’s most stable and democratic territories, maintaining close political and trade ties with neighbouring Ethiopia.