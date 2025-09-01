Somaliland Opposition Warns of External Provocations in Eastern Sool

Somaliland Kaah Chairman Mohamoud Hashi

By: Staff writer

HARGEISA – The Kaah Party, Somaliland’s opposition party, has issued a series of statements warning of rising tensions and external interference in Eastern Sool.

Chairman Mohamoud Hashi Abdi strongly condemned recent inflammatory and divisive remarks by a small group of individuals allegedly acting on Mogadishu’s interests in Las Anod. “The rhetoric emerging from recent gatherings in Eastern Sool is deeply troubling. It seeks to fracture our peaceful society, fuel division, and incite instability. It undermines cohesion and demands our collective vigilance,” he said.

Abdi emphasized that those advancing narrow agendas aligned with Mogadishu must reconsider. “Erigavo and Eastern Sool are not marginal lands, but integral parts of the legitimate territorial boundaries of the Republic of Somaliland. Any infringement or attempt to create havoc within Somaliland will be met with firm consequences,” he warned.

He also called on Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration to redirect their focus from undermining the people of Somaliland, including those in Eastern Sool, toward addressing the pressing challenges facing Somalia’s own citizens.

Kaah party Foreign Affairs Secretary Dr. Barkhad M. Kaariye echoed these concerns, describing the situation in Eastern Sool as “war drums beating.” He praised Somaliland’s long-standing record of peace and stability, attributing it to the dedication of its people and successive governments.

Kaariye recalled that peace in Lasanod was challenged in recent years by attacks from internal and external forces, resulting in avoidable casualties. He warned that new provocations have emerged, led by Somalia and its allies, aimed at destabilizing Somaliland and the wider Horn of Africa. “These actions are deliberate aggression, reckless provocations, and irresponsible measures that endanger lives, undermine stability, and erode the foundations of peace,” he said.

The Kaah Party affirmed its commitment to stand united against any attempts to provoke war or aggression against Somaliland. Kaariye also called upon nations, international organizations, and defenders of peace and democracy to act against Somalia’s provocative measures to safeguard stability in the Horn of Africa.

These statements reflect growing concern over external interference in Eastern Sool and underline the Kaah Party’s insistence on protecting Somaliland’s territorial integrity and regional peace.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

