Somaliland Opposition Warns of External Provocations in Eastern Sool

By: Staff writer
HARGEISA – The Kaah Party, Somaliland’s opposition party, has issued a series of statements warning of rising tensions and external interference in Eastern Sool.
Chairman Mohamoud Hashi Abdi strongly condemned recent inflammatory and divisive remarks by a small group of individuals allegedly acting on Mogadishu’s interests in Las Anod. “The rhetoric emerging from recent gatherings in Eastern Sool is deeply troubling. It seeks to fracture our peaceful society, fuel division, and incite instability. It undermines cohesion and demands our collective vigilance,” he said.
Abdi emphasized that those advancing narrow agendas aligned with Mogadishu must reconsider. “Erigavo and Eastern Sool are not marginal lands, but integral parts of the legitimate territorial boundaries of the Republic of Somaliland. Any infringement or attempt to create havoc within Somaliland will be met with firm consequences,” he warned.
He also called on Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his administration to redirect their focus from undermining the people of Somaliland, including those in Eastern Sool, toward addressing the pressing challenges facing Somalia’s own citizens.
