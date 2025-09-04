Somaliland Hosts First-Ever Public Health Conference to Shape a Healthier Future

By: Horndiplomat staff

Hargeisa, Somaliland – September 4, 2025 – Somaliland today held its first-ever Public Health Conference, a historic gathering aimed at addressing the country’s pressing health challenges and charting sustainable solutions for the future.

The event, organized by Better Health Somaliland in collaboration with key partners, brought together public health leaders, policymakers, practitioners, academics, and community representatives under the theme: “Shaping a Healthier Tomorrow.”

The conference featured expert panel discussions, audience engagement, and networking opportunities, with sessions focusing on Somaliland’s current health landscape, systemic change through data and digital health, and building equitable partnerships for health and well-being.

Somaliland’s Health Challenges

Despite notable progress in expanding health services, Somaliland continues to face daunting public health issues. Recent assessments by the Ministry of Health Development and UNICEF highlight:

Maternal mortality at 396 per 100,000 live births.

Under-five mortality at 117 per 1,000 live births, among the highest globally.

Infant mortality at 74 per 1,000 live births.

Only 40% of births attended by skilled health personnel.

Just 13% of children fully immunized.

High malnutrition rates: 20.7% stunted, 13% wasted, 14% underweight.

Limited access to safe water (52%) and sanitation (28%).

These figures underscore the urgency of strengthening Somaliland’s health system, improving data-driven planning, and tackling social determinants of health.

In his opening speech, Dr. Essa Abdi Jama, CEO of Better Health Somaliland, stressed the importance of creating collaborative spaces to tackle systemic challenges.

Mohamed Mahad Dama, Executive Director of Somaliland Y-PEER, praised the initiative, stating:

“This platform plays a significant role in bringing together diverse groups, including community members, health professionals, educational institutions, and the media. By fostering connections and encouraging coordinated action, it strengthens the health system, enhances public awareness, and ultimately saves lives.”

Dr. Ahmed Mohamoud Jama, Director General of the Ministry of Health Development, highlighted government efforts to encourage innovation:

“Innovation is vital to addressing our health challenges, and your efforts introduce new ideas and partnerships that can enhance health outcomes. Yesterday, the cabinet approved the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, a key step to modernize health facilities through collaboration between the public and private sectors.”

Looking Ahead

The conference concluded with a strong call for action: to improve Somaliland’s Health Management Information System (HMIS), invest in community-driven solutions, and strengthen partnerships between government, civil society, and the private sector.

Organizers emphasized that this landmark event is not just a one-time gathering but the beginning of a sustained movement to improve health and well-being in Somaliland.

