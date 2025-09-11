Somaliland Extends Condolences Over Death of U.S. Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

By: MoDuale
The chairman of WADDANI Party, the ruling party of Somaliland, has expressed condolences to the American people following the death of prominent U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling for political differences to be resolved peacefully.
In a statement released Thursday, Hersi Ali H. Hassan said, “On behalf of the ruling WADDANI Party of the Republic of Somaliland, we extend our deepest condolences to the people of the United States on the tragic and untimely passing of Charlie Kirk. Political discourse should never involve violence.”
Hersi added that Somaliland “stands in solidarity with the American people” and offered thoughts and prayers to Kirk’s family, friends and colleagues.
Kirk, who founded the conservative youth group Turning Point USA, was a polarizing figure in U.S. politics and a vocal supporter of U.S. president Donald Trump. His death has prompted an outpouring of reactions across the American political spectrum.
Somaliland, a democratic and self-governing nation in the Horn of Africa, has emerged as a beacon of stability and good governance in a volatile region. A close partner and emerging ally of the United States, Somaliland is actively seeking stronger international partnerships and formal recognition. Hopes for U.S. recognition have grown recently following supportive remarks from Donald Trump and several of his key allies in the United States Congress, including influential senators who have praised Somaliland’s strategic role and democratic values.
