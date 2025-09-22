Op-Ed: Our salvation lies on our unity

The world is like a wild animal that you trained to work for you, so as long as you are vigilant and walk warily with care and thoughts, it will give its aid — but look away instantly, be heedless and forgetful.
We used to live in harmony with nature. Water was clean, our seas were full of fish, our forests were home to different wild animals, a punch of colorful birds were daily music to the ear. A nomadic society with traditional rules and regulations was scattered on rich and fertile grazing land with full of industrious and diverse livestock. But time has changed for the worst: our forests are gone, our marine resources are dwindling, our agricultural land is shrinking, wild animals have been eradicated or forced to abandon our jungles, livestock are fewer and less productive, water is scarce, rainfall has lessened. All this has come from excessive misapplication of nature by us, individually or collectively.
We used to live peacefully among ourselves. Some say poverty prevents peace, reasoning that poverty is the mother of all crimes. But we can deny this weak rationalization. Even in poverty, we could live peacefully, walk the streets safely at any time, and help each other in the spirit of Somalilandism. Poverty did not stop us from living in peace with dignity, performing our duties in a mutual manner, and finding significant solutions.
Today, instead, we see exploitation by many among us. Some ascribe this to urbanization. Yet, the slide in our moral life is not the fault of one or two administrations, nor only of leaders, politicians, or individuals. We are all responsible. We failed to correct many small wrongs over years. Our reward and punishment systems failed to sustain the right values: corrupt people were not punished, criminals were not held accountable.
Meanwhile, good people are not rewarded. Honest government workers are sometimes ridiculed as “stupid” for not enriching themselves or their relatives. A government post is seen as a license for theft. True heroes — herders who safeguard our livestock, farmers who produce our food, teachers who endure hardships to educate, engineers who build bridges with meager pay — are not honored or valued. Instead, we glorify westerners, adopt foreign ideologies, celebrate criminals, and import ideas destructive to our wellbeing, while ignoring reality. We are quick to find faults but slow to offer solutions. Abuse of nature and neglect of values continue.
These acts do not reflect our true behavior, but stem from temporary circumstances and ignorance. Yet good can come from hardship. Somalilanders are among the most resilient and happiest people in the world. Even in despair that would break others, Somalilanders stand, smile, and sing. When I visited drought-hit families in isolated IDP camps, my heart sank at their suffering — yet I was uplifted by seeing food distribution by wealthy and mindful citizens. Our people are tough and hopeful.
As life follows cycles of ups and downs, nature is striking back with storms, floods, droughts, and eruptions. It is now time for Somalilanders to fight back on the moral battlefield, to let good triumph over evil. This is the moment for decisive, moral leadership and unity for national salvation. We cannot sit idle while corruption destroys us. Suffering must be alleviated. It is time to rise morally, restore dignity to the Muslim world, and seize opportunities for greatness. Every individual must lead themselves and others.
It is shameful to call foreigners to lead our country. Somalilanders must lead their own respected country. Only then can we channel energy into productive mechanisms, help and respect each other, and usher our nation into the 21st century.
We need integrity. As a people of faith, we must ambitiously resort to Almighty Allah, beginning all plans with a quest for His compassion and mercy. Leadership must be rooted in strong moral values and character to survive in the 21st century.
We must learn to live within systems. We are not alone but part of a larger world, and must play our part to produce peace, harmony, and prosperity. If we fail, others will take our share. We must improve governance, remain ambitious for higher standards of living, and avoid wasting time on false accusations. Accountability and results matter more than blaming leaders.
As citizens, we must be vigilant against individuals cooperating with enemies to derail us. Remember: you are professionals, public servants, and guardians of communal salvation.
We must uphold discipline. Without discipline of time and space, coordination and teamwork are impossible. Only through teamwork can Somalilanders become brighter than any nation. We can overcome difficulties if we strengthen collaboration and act in an organized manner.
It deeply saddens me, and others, to see many Somaliland associations (tribes) disintegrating into factions (raas hoose iyo jifiyo yar-yar), condemning each other, marginalizing, disrespecting, and discriminating against clans. This divisive path will only lead us astray from competing globally. We must protect our living standards and social cohesion.
In developed countries, life is an individual concern. But in nation-building, teamwork and collective strength are essential. If we are to compete with the West or with Asian tigers (Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea), we must learn from past mistakes, be frugal, and practical. It is not how much we earn, but how much we save. Like a car, we don’t need loud stereos or huge mirrors, but a large fuel tank and working brakes.
We must be prepared to sacrifice. Nothing comes easy. Mistakes will happen, but they should not deter us. Progress comes from learning through mistakes. We must compete, keep moving, and not look back. Survival requires prudence, eloquence, and endurance against rough weather. We must conserve resources and exploit opportunities in trade, technology, industry, and agriculture. Like a runner, we must summon the extra kick at the finish line.
Leadership is not words, positions, or writing — it is hard work and performance. We must be convinced that the right thing must be done and followed through. Big changes come from small beginnings. Revolution starts quietly. We must light candles to show the way, refrain from hostile comments on social media, and avoid actions that undermine unity.
It is time to do better, to seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness, to stand firm, to lead, to acknowledge reality, and to have strong faith that our salvation lies in our unity.
