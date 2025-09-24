London Under Khan: A Global Capital of Opportunity, Culture, and Innovation

By: Mohamed Duale
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has underlined the capital’s status as one of the world’s leading cities, pointing to its diversity, cultural heritage and global economic influence.
Khan, who took office in 2016 as London’s first Muslim mayor, has overseen policies aimed at strengthening the city’s transport system, tackling air pollution and promoting inclusivity. His administration has positioned London as a hub for finance, technology and higher education while maintaining its appeal as a top destination for tourism and culture.
More than 300 languages are spoken in London, making it one of the most linguistically diverse cities globally. The capital is also home to world-renowned universities, museums and galleries, and hosts seven Premier League football clubs.
Under Khan’s leadership, the city expanded the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to reduce air pollution and continued investment in Transport for London (TfL) infrastructure. He has also emphasised London’s role as an open and outward-looking capital, seeking to attract international investment despite challenges from Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now serving his third term, Khan continues to promote London as a global capital of diversity, innovation and resilience.
