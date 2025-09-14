Germany Recognizes Somaliland’s Visa-on-Arrival System, Boosting Travel Access

By Mohamed Duale
Germany’s Federal Foreign Office has updated its travel and safety advice, and on 14 September recognized Somaliland’s Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) system as a means to facilitate international travel to Somaliland.
German Travel Advisory Highlights Somaliland’s VoA System
“In the independence-sought “Somaliland”, a visa can be applied for “on arrival” for stays of up to 30 days at the airports in Berbera, Borema, Burao, Erigavo and Hargeisa. As a rule, an invitation is required as proof of the purpose of stay, without which entry can be refused. Visa fees must be paid on site in USD cash.” according to an update released today.
“Somali diplomatic missions are under the central federal government of Somalia. The validity of the visas issued by these representations for areas not controlled by the Federal Government such as “Somaliland” is not given.” Added
The advisory underscores Somaliland’s efforts to manage its borders and facilitate international travel, despite its lack of formal recognition .
Somaliland Immigration Authority Confirms VoA Policy
The Somaliland Immigration and Border Control (SIBC) has confirmed the Visa-on-Arrival system, emphasizing its role in ensuring “lawful, orderly, and efficient travel” for visitors.
Currently, visas on arrival are available only at:
-
Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA)
-
Berbera International Airport (BBO)
Visitors are required to provide:
-
“A valid passport with at least six months’ validity on the date of entry.”
-
“A return ticket confirming onward or round-trip travel.”
-
“Proof of sufficient financial means for the intended duration of stay.”
-
“A contact person, address, or confirmed hotel accommodation in Somaliland.”
-
“Payment in full of the applicable visa fee upon arrival.”