Germany Recognizes Somaliland’s Visa-on-Arrival System, Boosting Travel Access

By Mohamed Duale

Germany’s Federal Foreign Office has updated its travel and safety advice, and on 14 September recognized Somaliland’s Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) system as a means to facilitate international travel to Somaliland.

German Travel Advisory Highlights Somaliland’s VoA System

“In the independence-sought “Somaliland”, a visa can be applied for “on arrival” for stays of up to 30 days at the airports in Berbera, Borema, Burao, Erigavo and Hargeisa. As a rule, an invitation is required as proof of the purpose of stay, without which entry can be refused. Visa fees must be paid on site in USD cash.” according to an update released today.

“Somali diplomatic missions are under the central federal government of Somalia. The validity of the visas issued by these representations for areas not controlled by the Federal Government such as “Somaliland” is not given.” AddedGermany Recognizes Somaliland’s Visa-on-Arrival System, Boosting Travel Access

The advisory underscores Somaliland’s efforts to manage its borders and facilitate international travel, despite its lack of formal recognition .

Somaliland Immigration Authority Confirms VoA Policy

The Somaliland Immigration and Border Control (SIBC) has confirmed the Visa-on-Arrival system, emphasizing its role in ensuring “lawful, orderly, and efficient travel” for visitors.

Currently, visas on arrival are available only at:

  • Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA)

  • Berbera International Airport (BBO)

Visitors are required to provide:

  • “A valid passport with at least six months’ validity on the date of entry.”

  • “A return ticket confirming onward or round-trip travel.”

  • “Proof of sufficient financial means for the intended duration of stay.”

  • “A contact person, address, or confirmed hotel accommodation in Somaliland.”

  • “Payment in full of the applicable visa fee upon arrival.”

The SIBC added:“Travelers entering through land borders or seaports other than the listed airports are not eligible for the Visa-on-Arrival facility and must apply in advance at a Somaliland diplomatic mission or online.”

Implications for International Travel

Germany’s recognition of the Visa-on-Arrival system could encourage more international visitors to Somaliland, supporting tourism, trade, and diplomatic engagement. Analysts say the policy reflects a practical pathway for foreigners to access the region despite its unrecognized status.

The SIBC stressed it remains “at the disposal of all travelers and relevant authorities for swift, prompt, and orderly entry,” signaling Somaliland’s intention to present itself as a safe and welcoming destination for global travelers.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

