Dahabshiil CEO Congratulates Somali Novelist Nuruddin Farah on SOAS Honorary Doctorate

London – Somali novelist Nuruddin Farah, one of Africa’s most acclaimed literary voices, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.
Farah, whose works are studied worldwide for their exploration of identity, exile, and the Somali experience, has long been recognized as a cultural icon. His novels have been translated into more than a dozen languages, cementing his place among Africa’s most influential writers.
Joining many in celebrating this recognition, Dahabshiil Group CEO Abdirashid Duale congratulated Farah, calling it “a proud moment for Somalis and all who value culture.”
Duale added that Dahabshiil remains committed to supporting education, culture, and creativity across the globe.
The award highlights Farah’s enduring impact on literature and underscores the importance of cultural contributions from the Horn of Africa.