An article published by Al Jazeera on September 8, 2025, authored by Mohamed Gabobe, has attempted to tie Somaliland’s recognition efforts to alleged Israeli plans to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

This narrative is not just false—it is reckless, inflammatory, and deeply biased.

A Fabricated Story With No U.S. Backing

At no point has the United States government ever announced, proposed, or endorsed the idea of relocating Palestinians to Somaliland. This rumour exists only in the imagination of those seeking to tarnish Somaliland’s international reputation.

By linking Somaliland’s recognition case to an alleged “Trump administration plan,” the article fabricates a story that misrepresents both U.S. foreign policy and Somaliland’s position.

The report further suggests—without a shred of evidence—that Somaliland is engaged in talks with Israel about accepting Palestinians displaced from Gaza in exchange for recognition.

Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, has already dismissed this rumour in clear terms to Reuters:

“There are no talks with anyone regarding Palestinians.”

Yet Al Jazeera chose to ignore this official clarification, amplifying speculation and so-called “anonymous sources” instead.

For an American citizen like Gabobe to spread such a baseless narrative is especially troubling: he is producing anti-American disinformation under the Al Jazeera banner.

This is not investigative journalism. It is the deliberate spread of misinformation.

Exposing the Author’s Bias

The author, Mohamed Gabobe, is a Somali-American based in Mogadishu. His public record on social media raises serious questions about his neutrality:

In one post, he dismissed Somaliland’s open-air money exchange markets—proudly decorated with national flags during Independence celebrations—as “nothing special.”

In another, he mocked a Somaliland-born woman in Sweden, telling her that if she claimed “Somalia” instead of “Somaliland” as her origin, she might have better luck renewing her passport.

These comments reveal an unmistakable hostility towards Somaliland’s identity and an alignment with Mogadishu’s political narrative.

When such a figure is given an international platform by Al Jazeera, the outlet risks becoming a mouthpiece for Somalia’s unionist agenda, rather than an impartial source of global news.

Weaponising the Palestinian Struggle

The most disturbing aspect of the article is its exploitation of the Palestinian tragedy to delegitimise Somaliland.

Somaliland has always stood firmly with the Palestinian people. To suggest otherwise—by linking recognition to ethnic cleansing is a deliberate attempt to turn Somaliland’s friends into enemies.

This narrative is designed to inflame tensions, empower extremist groups, and undermine Somaliland’s hard-won stability.

The Real Danger

By publishing unverified claims and lending its platform to a partisan voice, Al Jazeera is not just misinforming its readers—it is playing with fire in a fragile region.

Such narratives:

Provide propaganda material for groups like al-Shabab, IS-Somalia, and the Houthis in Yemen.

Undermine Somaliland’s peaceful pursuit of recognition.

Damage Al Jazeera’s own credibility as an international broadcaster.

Somaliland’s Pursuit of Recognition

Somaliland’s case for recognition rests on decades of peace, democratic governance, and regional stability.

Across social media, hundreds of thousands of Somalilanders have reacted with outrage to Al Jazeera’s false reporting. The backlash reflects a nation that is proud of its achievements and unwilling to have its dignity traded for disinformation.

As Somalilanders affirm:

“We will never trade our principles, nor will we allow our struggle for recognition to be twisted by Al Jazeera’s fabricated stories about forced displacement. Somaliland’s recognition is built on our hard-won peace, our democracy, and our strategic position in the Horn of Africa—not on lies or disinformation.”

Al Jazeera owes its readers accuracy, not speculation. Journalism should illuminate the truth—not serve as a vehicle for disinformation.

Conclusion

Al Jazeera’s recent report is fiction dressed as journalism.

By amplifying Mogadishu’s narrative through a journalist with a documented anti-Somaliland bias, it has endangered peace and undermined the very principles of responsible reporting.

Somaliland will continue its pursuit of recognition based on truth, stability, and democracy—not on the dangerous fabrications of those who wish to silence it.

