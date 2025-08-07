WFP Launches Strategic Hub in Berbera to Boost Regional Aid

By:Mohamed Duale
BERBERA, Somaliland, Aug 7 (Horndiplomat) – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has launched a strategic logistics hub in the port city of Berbera, aiming to scale up humanitarian operations and strengthen trade corridors across the Horn of Africa and beyond. The facility, located near the Berbera Port on the Gulf of Aden, is set to improve the efficiency of aid delivery to crisis-affected regions including Somaliland, Somalia, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.
Berbera’s growing role as a logistical gateway in Eastern Africa offers both humanitarian and commercial benefits.
“This is a proud day for WFP as we open the Berbera Logistics Hub — a crucial and strategic point for our operations in Eastern Africa,” said El-Khidir Daloum, WFP Somalia Country Director. “Honored to do this jointly with my brother and counterpart from WFP Ethiopia.”
Daloum emphasized the operational impact of the new facility: “The Berbera Logistics Hub strengthens our ability to deliver: faster operations, better oversight, and a more efficient, accountable supply chain. Thank you to our government partners for your invaluable support, and to our WFP team who give their all to ensure food reaches those who need it most.”
WFP Ethiopia Country Director Zlatan Milišić, who attended the launch, described the hub as a “game changer” for regional humanitarian logistics.
“Delighted to be here in Berbera for the launch of WFP’s new logistics hub!” Milišić said. “This excellent new facility is set to be a game changer — creating an enabling environment for WFP to reach those most in need in Ethiopia and across the region.”
Milišić’s tweet represents a pivotal moment, officially recognizing Berbera as a key WFP logistics hub—not only serving Ethiopia but also the wider Horn of Africa and parts of Sub-Saharan Africa. This recognition elevates Berbera’s international profile and unlocks significant opportunities for Somaliland to strengthen its regional importance.
