WASHINGTON, Aug 14 – U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, has called on President Donald Trump to formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland as an independent country.
In a letter to the White House, Cruz described Somaliland as “a critical security and diplomatic partner” for the United States, citing its location along the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, and its role in regional counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations.
“Somaliland has emerged as a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States, helping America advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond,” Cruz wrote. “It possesses capable armed forces, has enabled the opening of a Taiwanese Representative Office in Hargeisa, sought to strengthen ties with Israel, and voiced support for the Abraham Accords.”
Cruz warned that Somaliland faces mounting pressure from adversaries, particularly from the Chinese Communist Party, which he said is using economic and diplomatic coercion to punish the territory for its ties with Taiwan. He also cited “Somaliland groups working to erode its sovereignty.”
“Despite these threats, Somaliland remains committed to forging closer ties with the U.S. and is actively engaged in enhancing military cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, and economy and trade partnerships,” Cruz said. “To do so to the greatest effect, and the greatest benefit to American national security interests, it requires the status of a state. I urge you to grant it that recognition. As always, I stand ready to provide you with whatever resources and support you require in helping to secure this goal.”
Somaliland, a former British protectorate, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been internationally recognized.