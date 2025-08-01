U.S. Congress Orders Review of Somaliland Ties Ahead of President Irro Visit

Washington, D.C. — The United States government has taken a decisive step toward formal engagement with Somaliland in its Fiscal Year 2026 budget, directing the Secretary of State to explore avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation. This move marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between Washington and Hargeisa.
According to the House Appropriations Committee report accompanying H.R. 4779, the Secretary of State is mandated to submit a report—within 120 days of the bill’s enactment detailing potential areas for enhanced U.S. engagement with Somaliland, including security, diplomacy, trade, and development.
“United States-Somaliland engagement.The Committee directs the Secretary of State to submit a report, not later than 120 days after enactment of this Act, to the appropriate congressional committees on potential areas for improved United States engagement with Somaliland, including in security, diplomacy, trade, and development,” the report reads.
This Congressional directive comes as Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” prepares for a high-level visit to Washington, D.C., where he is expected to meet with U.S. officials to discuss strategic cooperation. Talks are anticipated to cover potential access to the Red Sea port of Berbera for military or logistical purposes and collaboration over critical mineral resources—key areas that could lead to formalized diplomatic ties or recognition.
“The inclusion of Somaliland in official U.S. budgetary guidance is not symbolic—it reflects a concrete shift in how Washington views Somaliland as a reliable partner in the Horn of Africa,” said a senior foreign policy analyst. “This could lay the groundwork for deeper security and diplomatic engagement—and potentially even recognition.”
While the bill does not allocate specific funding for Somaliland, the requirement for a detailed State Department report underscores a growing bipartisan interest in the self-governing territory’s strategic relevance to U.S. foreign policy in East Africa.
Somaliland, a peaceful state that regained its statehood from Somalia in 1991, has long pursued international recognition. With a consistent record of peaceful elections, robust democratic institutions, and enduring stability, Somaliland stands as a beacon of democracy and good governance in a region often marred by conflict and authoritarian rule.
U.S. lawmakers are increasingly viewing Somaliland through the lens of global power competition—especially as China, Russia, and Gulf powers expand their influence across the Red Sea corridor. The UAE-backed development of the Berbera port is seen as a potential asset for U.S. counterterrorism operations, naval logistics, and the protection of global maritime trade routes.
If President Irro’s upcoming visit leads to tangible agreements, it would represent a historic diplomatic breakthrough—bringing Somaliland closer than ever to achieving the international recognition it rightfully deserves after more than three decades of peace, democracy, and self-governance.
Horn Diplomat will continue to monitor and report on this historic development.