Trump Weighs Somaliland Recognition Amid Strategic Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration is actively considering Somaliland’s long-standing bid for international recognition, a rare public acknowledgment that comes as U.S. policy toward the self-governing territory appears to be shifting.
During a press conference with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trump was asked about U.S.–Somaliland ties. “We’re looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we’re working on that right now Somaliland,” he replied.
His comments coincide with language in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget directing the U.S. Secretary of State to explore avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation with Somaliland. According to the House Appropriations Committee report for H.R. 4779, the State Department must submit a report within 120 days of enactment outlining potential areas of engagement, including security, diplomacy, trade, and development.
Somaliland , regained its statehood from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally, has positioned itself as a potential U.S. partner amid intensifying global competition in the Red Sea. The territory’s strategic location near the Bab el-Mandab Strait a chokepoint for global shipping — has made it an increasingly valuable player in regional geopolitics.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” is expected to travel to Washington in the coming weeks for high-level meetings with U.S. officials. Talks are likely to cover potential U.S. access to the Red Sea port of Berbera, use of military facilities, and cooperation in developing Somaliland’s critical mineral resources.
In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Irro confirmed that Somaliland had extended a strategic offer to the United States, framing the territory as a reliable partner in a volatile region. Analysts say such proposals align with Trump’s transactional foreign policy style, which emphasizes concrete strategic benefits — including countering Chinese and Iranian influence and securing maritime trade routes.
While no decision has been announced, the combination of Trump’s remarks and congressional directives marks the clearest signal yet that Washington is weighing a deeper relationship with Somaliland, a move that could carry significant diplomatic consequences across the Horn of Africa.