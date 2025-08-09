Somaliland Welcomes Trump’s Comments on Recognition Talks

HARGEISA — Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdirahman Dahir Adam, praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent acknowledgment that Washington is actively considering Somaliland’s long-standing pursuit of international recognition.
At a press event with leaders from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trump responded to a question about Somaliland–U.S. relations by saying, “We’re looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we’re working on that right now in Somaliland.”
In a statement shared on X, Minister Adam highlighted Somaliland’s commitment to peace, democracy, and adherence to international norms.
“We appreciate President @realDonaldTrump’s statement, ‘We’re looking into that right now,’” he said. “Somaliland remains a peaceful, democratic nation committed to lawful, voluntary humanitarian engagement. Our foreign policy respects international norms, and any discussions with partners, including the United States, will be transparent and uphold our sovereignty and democratic values.
Following the minister’s comments, Somaliland opposition leader Mohamud Hashi Abdi also welcomed Trump’s remarks.
“Delighted to see President Trump showing strong leadership and embracing a pragmatic policy toward the Horn of Africa, moving beyond the ‘One-Somalia’ policy failure which runs counter to American interests,” Mohamud Hashi Abdi wrote on X. “KAAH-Somaliland stands ready for a great US–Somaliland partnership built on mutual recognition, expanded trade, and strategic collaboration to enhance both our countries’ interests.”
As a stable and strategically located nation in the Horn of Africa, we welcome respectful and mutually beneficial dialogue that promotes peace, prosperity, and enduring stability in the region and beyond.”
Trump’s comments arrive amid growing indications of a shift in U.S. policy toward Somaliland. The Fiscal Year 2026 budget passed by Congress includes directives for the State Department to investigate enhanced bilateral cooperation, with a formal report due within 120 days that will explore potential collaboration in areas such as security, diplomacy, trade, and development.
Since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has remained unrecognized by the international community but has steadily worked to build itself as a dependable partner in a geopolitically vital region near the Bab el-Mandab Strait.
President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” is slated to visit Washington in the coming weeks for high-level discussions, expected to focus on U.S. access to the port of Berbera, defense cooperation, and joint efforts to develop critical mineral resources.
Experts suggest that formal recognition of Somaliland would mark a significant geopolitical shift, potentially recalibrating U.S. involvement in the Horn of Africa and impacting regional dynamics.