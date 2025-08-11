Somaliland President Plans US Visit for Recognition Talks

HARGEISA — The President of Somaliland, H.E. Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, is set to embark on an official visit to the United States in the coming days, as diplomatic momentum gathers pace around Somaliland’s push for greater international recognition.
Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdirahman Dahir Adam, told local media that President Irro will hold high-level meetings in Washington, D.C., engaging with senior U.S. government officials, members of Congress, policy experts, and representatives from influential think tanks. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and addressing regional security challenges in the Horn of Africa.
Earlier, President Irro told Bloomberg that Somaliland is stepping up its diplomatic drive by extending a strategic offer to the United States — granting access to a key Red Sea military base and critical mineral resources. This bold move, he said, underscores Somaliland’s growing geopolitical relevance as global powers intensify their competition for influence and resources across Africa.
The visit comes at a pivotal moment for Somaliland, following increased international attention on its democratic governance, strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, and its role as a stable partner in a volatile region.
U.S. policymakers have recently shown renewed interest in deepening engagement with Somaliland, with some members of Congress calling for a more pragmatic approach that moves beyond the long-standing “One Somalia” policy.
Adding to the momentum, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration is actively considering Somaliland’s long-standing bid for international recognition, a rare public acknowledgment that comes as U.S. policy toward the self-governing territory appears to be shifting.
During a press conference with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trump was asked about U.S.–Somaliland ties. “We’re looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we’re working on that right now — Somaliland,” he replied.
His comments coincide with language in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget directing the U.S. Secretary of State to explore avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation with Somaliland. According to the House Appropriations Committee report for H.R. 4779, the State Department must submit a report within 120 days of enactment outlining potential areas of engagement, including security, diplomacy, trade, and development.
Somaliland, which regained its statehood from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally, has positioned itself as a potential U.S. partner amid intensifying global competition in the Red Sea. The territory’s strategic location near the Bab el-Mandab Strait — a chokepoint for global shipping — and its untapped reserves of critical minerals have made it an increasingly valuable player in regional geopolitics.