Somaliland President Lays Foundation for UAE-Funded Hospital

BURAO, Somaliland, Aug 21 (Horndiplomat) –Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro on Thursday launched the construction of a new multi-specialty hospital in the city of Burao, a project funded by the United Arab Emirates and named in honor of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Referral Hospital is expected to be the largest medical facility in Somaliland and will serve patients from across the Horn of Africa. Officials said the multi-specialty hospital will deliver advanced medical services and reduce the country’s reliance on sending patients abroad for treatment.
“This project will have a profound impact on the people of Somaliland, particularly the communities of Burao and the eastern regions, who will gain access to world-class care in their own country,” President Irro said at the ceremony.
The initiative underscores strengthening ties between Somaliland and the UAE, with Hargeisa seeking to expand partnerships to support infrastructure and essential public services.
Since reclaiming its independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has embarked on a determined nation-building journey. Under the new government led by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, elected in November 2024, healthcare development has been placed at the forefront of national priorities.
In his first six months in office, President Irro has championed reforms and initiatives aimed at strengthening public services, expanding access to essential healthcare, and improving the quality of life for citizens. The Burao hospital project stands as a landmark achievement, reflecting his administration’s commitment to delivering tangible progress and laying the foundations for a healthier, more resilient Somaliland.