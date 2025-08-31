Somaliland president inaugurates Wadaag Bank in Hargeisa

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Aug 31 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) on Sunday inaugurated the launch of Wadaag Bank, a new commercial lender expected to expand financial services, stimulate local production and attract investment into Somaliland’s growing economy.
The opening ceremony in the capital Hargeisa was attended by senior government officials, leaders of political parties, business executives, representatives of private banks, academics, diaspora members and civil society groups.
Wadaag Bank aims to strengthen Somaliland’s financial sector by pooling community resources, supporting local production and reducing poverty, according to its founders. The lender describes itself as “standing at the forefront of the digital frontier,” and says it seeks to combine transparency, trust and technology to create a modern banking experience.
President Abdillahi praised the bank’s management and shareholders for investing in the country, saying modern financial institutions were key to economic growth, job creation and attracting domestic and foreign capital.
