Somaliland President Endorses Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Hargeisa – Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has publicly endorsed U.S. President Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his efforts to resolve some of the world’s most pressing conflicts.
Speaking in Buroa second capital of Somaliland, President Irro said he would “add his voice” in support of awarding Trump the prestigious prize, highlighting Trump’s push to end wars ranging from Russia–Ukraine to the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly between Israel and Iran.
“I would like to thank the President of the United States for considering the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland. Today, I hereby declare that, as the President of Somaliland, I join global leaders in supporting President Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, recognizing his efforts to resolve conflicts and promote peace across the world.” President irro remarked.
The statement comes amid growing speculation about a possible U.S. policy shift in the Horn of Africa under Trump’s leadership, with Somaliland seeking international recognition after more than three decades of self-rule.
President Irro’s endorsement marks one of the most high-profile expressions of support for Trump in Africa, underscoring Somaliland’s desire to position itself as a stable, democratic partner aligned with U.S. strategic interests.
While Trump has not formally been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, his recent calls for ending global conflicts and reducing U.S. involvement in “endless wars” have stirred debate across international forums.
For Somaliland, the endorsement may also serve as a diplomatic signal—tying its recognition aspirations to a U.S. administration that has increasingly shown interest in reevaluating America’s engagement in the Horn of Africa.