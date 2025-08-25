Somaliland Opens First International 5-Star Hotel as Sarovar Expands in East Africa

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Aug 25 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland on Monday inaugurated its first international five-star hotel as India’s Sarovar Hotels launched the Serene Sarovar Premiere Hargeisa, a multi-million-dollar project that marks a milestone in the Horn of Africa nation’s efforts to attract investment and tourism.
The hotel, developed over nine years by Somaliland entrepreneur Abdikarem Mohamed Iid, offers 134 rooms, multiple restaurants, spa and wellness facilities, and conference halls capable of hosting 800 guests. Managed by Sarovar Hotels – part of France’s Louvre Hotels Group – the property also features Sharia-compliant services, appealing to both African and Gulf travellers.
The opening ceremony was presided over by Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), President of the Republic of Somaliland, who formally inaugurated the hotel in the capital city of Hargeisa. President Irro described the launch as “a symbol of Somaliland’s peace, stability, and growing investor confidence,” adding that it would support tourism, create jobs, and enhance Hargeisa’s capacity to host international conferences.
Ajay Bakaya, Chairman of Sarovar Hotels and Director of Louvre Hotels India, said:
“This is the first branded five-star hotel in Somaliland and reflects our commitment to investing in high-potential emerging markets. It strengthens our presence in East Africa and connects us with both African and Gulf travellers.”
Owner Abdikarem Mohamed noted:
“The Serene Sarovar Premiere is not just a hotel—it is about placing Somaliland on the global tourism and business map. We hope this project inspires further investment in the country.”
1 of 19