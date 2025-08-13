Somaliland Museum Lights Up U.S. Flag After Trump Support

Somaliland’s National Museum was illuminated with the United States flag on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for re-recognising the East African country, which has been a sovereign, independent state since 1960, held democratic elections, and operated security forces that kept terrorist out since restoring its statehood in 1991.
The display coincides with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro’s announcement of a visit to Washington, D.C., for talks with US officials. A video projected onto the museum showed the U.S. and Somaliland flags with the words: “Thank you Trump. Somaliland is ready for relations with the United States.”
During a press conference with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trump was asked about U.S.–Somaliland ties. “We’re looking into that right now. Good question, actually, and another complex one, but we’re working on that right now — Somaliland,” he replied.
Somaliland’s claim to recognition is rooted in a distinct legal and historical status chief among them the principle of state continuity. The country first became fully independent state from Britain in June 1960 and was recognised by more than 30 countries, including the United States, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Israel, Libya, and the Soviet Union but was shortly annexed and occupied by Somalia until 1991. Under Somalia’s occupation, a large scale genocide against ethnic Isaaqs — the country largest ethnic group was carried out by the communist regime of Siyaad Barre.
Somalilanders argue that recognition would restore their nation’s rightful place in the international community, reward three decades of democratic governance and stability, and strengthen a reliable partner in the Horn of Africa.
“President Trump is likely going to become the most popular president among Somalilanders if he pushes ahead with the formal re-recognition of Somaliland’s statehood based on its 1960s borders and status in line with state continuity. A congressional bill on the recognition of Somaliland has also been launched with bipartisan support,” said Hagoogane, Horn of Africa political and security analyst.
Trump’s remarks have energised supporters, with most people in Hargeisa calling him potentially the most popular American president among Somalilanders if he delivers formal recognition.
A bipartisan bill calling for U.S. recognition has also been introduced in Congress, citing Somaliland’s stability, democratic governance, and strategic location along the Gulf of Aden — a key maritime route for global trade and counter-piracy operations.
Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has held multiple competitive elections, maintained relative peace, and forged informal partnerships with countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan.