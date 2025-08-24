Somaliland Mourns the Passing of Dr. Mohamed Saeed Gees

By: Saeed Mohamed Ahmed
Scholar, Statesman, Writer, and Schoolmate of My Father, Mohamed Aw Ahmed Hassan (Surwaale)
Dr. Mohamed Saeed Gees, one of Somaliland’s most respected intellectuals, statesmen, and writers, passed away on 23 August 2025 in the United States. His passing marks the end of a life devoted to scholarship, governance, civic service, and national development—a life that profoundly shaped Somaliland’s political, academic, and intellectual landscape. His legacy will continue to resonate across generations.
Born in the 1940s, Dr. Gees’s life unfolded alongside the history of his homeland. From his earliest years, he displayed a keen intellect, curiosity, and commitment to learning. He began his education at Riess Primary School, where he was a schoolmate of my father, Mohamed Aw Ahmed Hassan (Surwaale), a senior veterinarian during the Barre regime and later a businessman. The bond they formed in childhood endured throughout their lives, a testament to loyalty, friendship, and shared values. Their connection remained vibrant until both men returned to their creator, Allah.
After completing his primary education, Dr. Gees pursued higher studies with exceptional diligence. He earned a Ph.D. in physics, a remarkable achievement that positioned him as one of the leading Somali academics of his generation. His career in education began at Lafoole University, where he joined the teaching staff and inspired countless students. With intellectual rigor, patience, and an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of knowledge, Dr. Gees nurtured a new generation of Somali professionals during a time of great social and political change. His contributions to academia were not just in teaching; they were in fostering critical thinking, ethical leadership, and a sense of civic responsibility among his students.
Dr. Gees’s impact extended far beyond the classroom. He served in government during the Siyad Barre era, holding ministerial positions at a time when navigating governance was complex and challenging. Following Somaliland’s reassertion of independence in 1991, he joined President Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Egal’s cabinet, helping lay the foundations for peace, stability, and democratic governance. Later, during President Dahir Rayale’s early administration, Dr. Gees briefly persisted in holding a key ministerial position, providing guidance and counsel during critical moments of national importance.
His public service was marked by foresight, strategic thinking, and an enduring commitment to the Somali people. Among his many achievements was his leadership as Chief Executive Director of the Academy for Peace and Development (APD).
Under his stewardship, APD strengthened partnerships with international donors, particularly on issues of democratization and electoral processes. Dr. Gees secured funding for the construction of APD’s permanent headquarters—a spacious, self-contained compound that stands as a testament to his vision, determination, and dedication to institution-building. His work at APD left a lasting imprint on Somaliland’s civil society and democratic institutions.
Dr. Gees was also a gifted writer and public intellectual. His best-selling Somali book, Dharaaro-Xasuustood, captured both personal experiences and the collective memory of his people. As a columnist for major newspapers including Jamhuuriya and Haatuf, he shared reflections on politics, society, and governance with clarity, courage, and a profound love for his homeland. His writings were informed by a deep understanding of history, social dynamics, and human behavior, offering insight that remains relevant to policymakers, scholars, and citizens alike.
Personally, my connection with Dr. Gees was shaped by respect, mentorship, and shared history. He often recounted his school days with my father, Surwaale, with warmth and vivid detail. I had the honor of collaborating with him during the launch of Dharaaro-Xasuustood, a moment that remains etched in my memory. At the launch, he publicly recited my full extended name up to my fifth ancestor, a gesture both humbling and profoundly moving. It reflected not only his sincerity but also the depth of the bond he maintained with my father—a friendship that spanned decades and shaped many lives.
Dr. Gees’s life was distinguished by numerous initiatives that continue to impact Somaliland today. Among his most significant contributions were:
-
“Somaliland in Figures” Initiative: Dr. Gees conceptualized and implemented this annual publication under the Ministry of National Planning & Development. The initiative systematically compiles the country’s statistical data, including university graduates, student enrollments, examination results, imports of essential goods, and more. This pioneering effort enhanced transparency, informed policy, and strengthened national planning, becoming an indispensable resource for government and society alike.
-
National Skills Bank and National Assets Registry: Understanding the importance of human and material resources, Dr. Gees established mechanisms to catalog Somaliland’s skilled workforce and government assets, including land, buildings, and state-owned equipment. These registries enabled subsequent administrations to manage resources more efficiently and transparently, laying a foundation for sustainable governance.
-
Formulation of the First National-Level Budget: As Minister of Finance, Dr. Gees played a central role in preparing Somaliland’s first national budget under a central government framework. His work built upon macroeconomic initiatives initiated by his predecessor and cabinet colleague Ahmed M. M. Silanyo (later the country’s fourth president), strengthening fiscal planning and governance.
This milestone contributed to the institutional development of Somaliland’s financial management and provided a blueprint for future administrations.
-
Crisis Management and Support for Democratization: During a critical event in President Rayale’s early presidency, Dr. Gees advised maintaining a national delegation’s tour of Las’anod, despite an armed disruption by Puntland-organized forces. His counsel prevented the imposition of a state of emergency and ensured that the delegation could continue its work, paving the way for imminent national elections. This decisive intervention reflected his courage, wisdom, and dedication to democratic processes.