Somaliland Leaders, Citizens Praise Senator Cruz’s Call for Re-Recognition

HARGEISA, Aug 15 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s leaders and citizens have welcomed U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s appeal to President Donald Trump to formally recognize the country’s independence, calling it a significant boost to their more than 30-year campaign for international re-recognition.
In a letter sent to Trump late on Thursday, Cruz described Somaliland as “a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States” and urged the administration to grant formal recognition. He cited its strategic location on the Gulf of Aden, well-trained security forces, and role in counterterrorism efforts.
Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam said Cruz’s remarks reflected a clear understanding of Somaliland’s global importance.
“On behalf of the Republic of Somaliland, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Ted Cruz for his unwavering support for our recognition and for championing our cause to President Trump,” Adam said. “His clear understanding of Somaliland’s statehood and pursuit of global recognition, along with our strategic importance in security and economic value, reflects a deep appreciation of what we contribute to the U.S. and the world.”
Ismail Ahmed, founder of global money transfer service WorldRemit and one of Somaliland’s most prominent entrepreneurs, compared Cruz’s intervention to a defining moment in U.S. foreign policy.
“Somaliland offers America exclusive access to Berbera’s port and 4km airfield — a low-cost, high-impact foothold in one of the world’s most strategic corridors,” Ahmed said. “In 1903, Roosevelt recognized Panama and secured the canal. In 2025, Trump can recognize Somaliland and secure the Red Sea.”
Across Somaliland, thousands of citizens have voiced their appreciation on social media, flooding platforms with messages of thanks to Senator Ted Cruz. Many also urged President Trump to act swiftly in formally recognizing Somaliland as an independent country, highlighting its strategic importance, democratic achievements, and long-standing contributions to regional peace and security. The outpouring of support reflects the deep resonance of Cruz’s appeal among the public and underscores the widespread hope for stronger U.S.-Somaliland ties.
Somalilanders argue that re-recognition would restore their nation’s rightful place in the international community, reward three decades of democratic governance and stability, and strengthen a reliable partner in the Horn of Africa.