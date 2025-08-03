Somaliland Lawyers Association (SOLLA) Holds 6th General Assembly in Hargeisa

Hargeisa, July 31, 2025 – The Somaliland Lawyers Association (SOLLA) concluded its 6th General Assembly on July 30–31, 2025, at the Maansoor Hotel in Hargeisa, under the theme “Transitioning to an Independent and Regulated Bar Association.”
Founded in 2004, SOLLA is a member of the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) and has participated in regional legal initiatives. The current president of PALU is from Ethiopia.
The General Assembly included leadership elections and discussions on the regulation and independence of the legal profession. Over 340 SOLLA members and around 100 delegates attended the two-day event. Participants included representatives from the government, judiciary, parliament, private sector, national and international NGOs, UN agencies, and diplomatic missions.
The assembly reviewed and amended SOLLA’s governing framework, addressed previously identified gaps, and discussed strategic planning.
Two teams contested in the leadership election: one led by Hassan Ali Hassan (Banfas) and the other by Nasriin Abdishakur. An independent election committee was elected on the first day. The election was attended by officials including the Minister of Justice, Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, Minister of Work and Labor, the Prosecutor General, the Chief Justice, and the Acting Chairperson of Parliament.
On the second day, members voted for new leadership. Hassan Ali Hassan (Banfas) was elected Chairperson, Aidarus Ali Abdilahi as Vice Chairperson, and Sa’ed Abdilahi Hussein as General Secretary. The elected team will serve a three-year term.