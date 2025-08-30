Opinion | Somaliland and the United States: Recalibrating Alliances and Strategic Interests in the Horn of Africa

By
editor
-
0
Somaliland AND US FLAGS

By: Khadar Gelle

The Horn of Africa has emerged as a significant arena of global strategic competition in the 21st century, drawing sustained attention from international actors including the United States, China, Turkey, and Gulf states. Within this dynamic environment, Somaliland occupies a unique position. Despite functioning as a stable, democratic, and self-governing entity for over three decades, Somaliland remains diplomatically marginalized. This marginalization largely stems from Washington’s continued adherence to the “One Somalia” policy. While intended to maintain regional stability, this approach has limited the potential for a constructive U.S.–Somaliland partnership and created openings for other powers to leverage Somaliland’s geostrategic significance.

Somaliland’s Geostrategic Significance

Somaliland is more than a contested territory; it operates as a dejure state with functioning institutions, relative stability, and democratic governance in a region otherwise prone to fragility. Its importance to U.S. interests can be understood through three interrelated dimensions:

  • Geographic Advantage: Overlooking the Gulf of Aden, the Port of Berbera lies along one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, critical for global energy and trade flows connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

  • Security Contributions: Somaliland has demonstrated the capacity to maintain internal security and prevent extremist groups such as al-Shabaab and ISIS from establishing a foothold.

  • Regional Partnerships: Somaliland has cultivated productive ties with Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and other regional actors, partially compensating for Washington’s limited engagement.

Constraints in U.S. Policy

Despite these advantages, U.S. policy has remained anchored in recognizing Mogadishu as the sole legitimate authority in Somalia, generating several constraints:

  1. Security Gaps: U.S. engagement prioritizes Somalia’s federal government, which remains fragile, reliant on external support, and unable to extend governance beyond Mogadishu. In contrast, Somaliland’s proven stability and counterterrorism record remain underutilized.

  2. Economic Oversight: Major infrastructure developments in Somaliland, such as Berbera Port, have drawn substantial investment from Gulf states and other external actors. U.S. firms, however, remain largely absent, limiting Washington’s influence.

  3. Democratic Inconsistencies: By neglecting Somaliland, the U.S. risks undermining its stated commitment to democratic governance and self-determination. Somaliland holds credible elections, supports peaceful transitions of power, and upholds civil liberties to a degree rarely seen in the region.

Somalia and Implications for U.S. Interests

Paradoxically, Somalia—the U.S.-recognized partner—continues to present challenges:

  • Terrorism and Insecurity: Somalia remains a base for al-Shabaab, a transnational extremist organization linked to al-Qaeda, posing threats to regional and international security.

  • Governance Weaknesses: Despite substantial foreign assistance, Somalia struggles with corruption, political fragmentation, and limited institutional capacity, reinforcing cycles of fragility.

  • External Influence: Regional and extra-regional actors, including Turkey and Qatar, have increased their presence in Somalia, complicating U.S. efforts to maintain strategic balance in the Horn and its interest

Strategic Opportunities for U.S.–Somaliland Engagement

There are multiple avenues for strengthening the U.S.–Somaliland partnership:

  • Security and Defense Cooperation: A U.S. presence or partnership at Berbera Port could enhance maritime security and bolster counterterrorism initiatives.

  • Economic Collaboration: Investment in Somaliland’s ports, energy infrastructure, and digital economy could secure long-term economic influence while competing with other powers.

  • Diplomatic Engagement: Even short of full recognition, opening a liaison office or formalizing a “special relationship” would signal U.S. commitment to deepening ties.

The Path Forward

To safeguard its strategic interests in the Horn of Africa, the United States should consider a pragmatic recalibration of policy toward Somaliland. Such a shift would not only strengthen regional stability but also mitigate the influence of rival powers, particularly China. Key steps include:

Reassessing the One Somalia Policy

The U.S. has begun exploring a new chapter of alliances in the Horn of Africa, seeking credible and stable partners. Somaliland emerges as a reliable actor, offering stability, democratic governance, and strategic access to critical maritime routes. A flexible approach—short of immediate recognition—would enable formal engagement while preserving diplomatic balance with Mogadishu, demonstrating U.S. support for stability, democracy, and dependable partnerships.

Deepening Security Partnerships

Somaliland’s record in maintaining internal security and countering extremist threats underscores its strategic value. Enhanced cooperation in defense, intelligence sharing, and maritime security would strengthen U.S. capabilities against terrorism, piracy, and transnational crime. A U.S. presence in Berbera could serve as a strategic platform to safeguard key maritime routes and balance the influence of rival powers in the region.

Promoting Democratic Values

Supporting Somaliland’s democratic institutions allows the United States to reinforce its commitment to governance, civil liberties, and rule of law. Somaliland’s credible elections, peaceful political transitions, and active civil society provide a model for the region. Targeted assistance and capacity-building initiatives would consolidate internal stability and enhance U.S. soft power in the Horn.

Somaliland’s Recognition and Its Strategic Implications

Recognition or a formal partnership with Somaliland could redefine U.S. engagement in the Horn of Africa. Such a move would strengthen bilateral ties, encourage regional alignment with U.S. policy, and provide a reliable counterbalance to the growing influence of China and other powers. Anchoring relations with Somaliland secures a strategically located, credible partner while signaling that U.S. alliances are values-driven, prioritizing democracy, stability, and mutual interests.

  About the Author

Khadar Gelle is passionate about development, diplomacy, institutional reform, and international cooperation. He serves as Managing Director at Insight Strategic Partners, focusing on sustainable development and global partnerships. Active in international relations and policy discourse, particularly in the Horn of Africa and U.S.–Somaliland relations campaign, Khadar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s in Banking and Finance.

 Email: khadarismail2012@gmail.com

 Phone: +252 63 4226584

Twitter: – https://x.com/khadar_gelle?s=21

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis, please email it to Opinion@horndiplomat.com.
Horndiplomat reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information, and political affiliations.

Leave a Reply