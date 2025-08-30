By: Khadar Gelle
The Horn of Africa has emerged as a significant arena of global strategic competition in the 21st century, drawing sustained attention from international actors including the United States, China, Turkey, and Gulf states. Within this dynamic environment, Somaliland occupies a unique position. Despite functioning as a stable, democratic, and self-governing entity for over three decades, Somaliland remains diplomatically marginalized. This marginalization largely stems from Washington’s continued adherence to the “One Somalia” policy. While intended to maintain regional stability, this approach has limited the potential for a constructive U.S.–Somaliland partnership and created openings for other powers to leverage Somaliland’s geostrategic significance.
Somaliland’s Geostrategic Significance
Somaliland is more than a contested territory; it operates as a dejure state with functioning institutions, relative stability, and democratic governance in a region otherwise prone to fragility. Its importance to U.S. interests can be understood through three interrelated dimensions:
Geographic Advantage: Overlooking the Gulf of Aden, the Port of Berbera lies along one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors, critical for global energy and trade flows connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
Security Contributions: Somaliland has demonstrated the capacity to maintain internal security and prevent extremist groups such as al-Shabaab and ISIS from establishing a foothold.
Regional Partnerships: Somaliland has cultivated productive ties with Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and other regional actors, partially compensating for Washington’s limited engagement.
Constraints in U.S. Policy
Despite these advantages, U.S. policy has remained anchored in recognizing Mogadishu as the sole legitimate authority in Somalia, generating several constraints:
Security Gaps: U.S. engagement prioritizes Somalia’s federal government, which remains fragile, reliant on external support, and unable to extend governance beyond Mogadishu. In contrast, Somaliland’s proven stability and counterterrorism record remain underutilized.
Economic Oversight: Major infrastructure developments in Somaliland, such as Berbera Port, have drawn substantial investment from Gulf states and other external actors. U.S. firms, however, remain largely absent, limiting Washington’s influence.
Democratic Inconsistencies: By neglecting Somaliland, the U.S. risks undermining its stated commitment to democratic governance and self-determination. Somaliland holds credible elections, supports peaceful transitions of power, and upholds civil liberties to a degree rarely seen in the region.
Somalia and Implications for U.S. Interests
Paradoxically, Somalia—the U.S.-recognized partner—continues to present challenges:
Terrorism and Insecurity: Somalia remains a base for al-Shabaab, a transnational extremist organization linked to al-Qaeda, posing threats to regional and international security.
Governance Weaknesses: Despite substantial foreign assistance, Somalia struggles with corruption, political fragmentation, and limited institutional capacity, reinforcing cycles of fragility.
External Influence: Regional and extra-regional actors, including Turkey and Qatar, have increased their presence in Somalia, complicating U.S. efforts to maintain strategic balance in the Horn and its interest
Strategic Opportunities for U.S.–Somaliland Engagement
There are multiple avenues for strengthening the U.S.–Somaliland partnership:
Security and Defense Cooperation: A U.S. presence or partnership at Berbera Port could enhance maritime security and bolster counterterrorism initiatives.
Economic Collaboration: Investment in Somaliland’s ports, energy infrastructure, and digital economy could secure long-term economic influence while competing with other powers.
-
Diplomatic Engagement: Even short of full recognition, opening a liaison office or formalizing a “special relationship” would signal U.S. commitment to deepening ties.