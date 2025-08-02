Somaliland Accuses Somalia of Destabilization, Warns Arms Misuse May Spark Wider Conflict

The Republic of Somaliland has accused Somalia’s federal government of actively undermining its territorial integrity by arming proxy groups and exploiting clan divisions in the eastern Sool and Sanaag regions. In a high-level cabinet communiqué issued after an emergency session on Friday, Somaliland warned that continued provocation could lead to serious regional instability and even war.
The extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro,” was held at the presidential palace in Hargeisa. The statement reaffirms Somaliland’s sovereignty and outlines grave concerns over what it described as Mogadishu’s “escalating and provocative interference.
“The Federal Government of Somalia has, in recent months, escalated its campaign of unlawful interference in the internal affairs of the Republic of Somaliland most notably in the eastern Sool and Sanaag regions through incendiary rhetoric, deliberate political subversion, and the diversion of international resources intended for peacebuilding and reconstruction.,” the communiqué stated.
Somaliland’s cabinet accused Somalia of channeling newly available arms following the lifting of a longstanding UN arms embargo to extremist groups and destabilizing actors within Somaliland. The government warned that the international community must urgently intervene to prevent the misuse of military aid and the spread of conflict across the Horn of Africa.
“The Government of Somaliland urgently calls upon the United Nations Security Council, international donors, and regional partners to exercise vigilant oversight regarding the implications of lifting the arms embargo on Somalia,” it said.
“Credible evidence indicates that weapons supplied ostensibly for counterterrorism and national defense are being misappropriated to fuel internal repression and destabilize neighboring territories, including within Somaliland.”
The communiqué went on to assert that Somaliland’s territorial integrity particularly in Sool, Sanaag, and Togdheer is non-negotiable, stating these regions have long been part of its sovereign territory and have actively participated in democratic processes, including constitutional referenda.
“Attempts by the Federal Government of Somalia to portray these regions as disputed or to exploit clan divisions for political manipulation are reckless, illegitimate, and fundamentally opposed to the collective will of the people.”
While reiterating its commitment to peace and inclusive dialogue, Somaliland emphasized that it reserves the right to defend its sovereignty against any form of aggression.
“The Republic of Somaliland will unwaveringly fulfill its constitutional mandate to protect its territory, institutions, and citizens,” the statement read.
“Any attempts to undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland… will be met with a firm, proportionate, and lawful response.”
Somaliland regained its statehood from Somalia in 1991 and has since operated as a de facto state with its own institutions. It has not gained formal international recognition, but it is widely regarded as one of the most stable entities in the region.
“Somaliland’s sovereignty is not a speculative claim—it is a political, legal, and functional reality. It is final, legitimate, and irreversible,” the communiqué said.
There was no immediate response from Somalia’s federal government to the communiqué.