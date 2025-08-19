Senior U.S. diplomat joins calls for Somaliland recognition

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Horn Diplomat) – Momentum is building in Washington for the United States to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation, as influential former U.S. diplomat Herman J. Cohen joined Senator Ted Cruz in urging the White House to act.
Cohen, who served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs between 1989 and 1993, said recognition would serve American national interests in the Horn of Africa and counter Beijing’s influence. “I recommend the State Department proceed with its policy review and formally accept the Republic of Somaliland as a nation,” Cohen wrote on X, quoting a Semafor report.
His remarks follow a letter last week by Senator Ted Cruz, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa, who pressed President Donald Trump to extend formal recognition. Cruz described Somaliland as “a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States, helping America advance our national security interests in the Horn of Africa and beyond.”
Cruz warned that China was “using economic and diplomatic coercion to punish Somaliland for its support for Taiwan,” and said recognition would help shield the territory from Beijing’s pressure.
Since reclaiming independence in 1991, Somaliland’s government has worked to leverage the country’s relative stability, democratic governance, and strategic coastline to strengthen ties with international partners across the Global South and beyond, at a time of rising geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa.
Trump recently told reporters his administration was “looking into” the recognition issue, comments that some Somalilanders hailed as a potential breakthrough.
Recognition by Washington would mark a significant shift in U.S. policy and could reshape geopolitics in the Horn of Africa, analysts say.