Opinion | Will Somaliland Hold Its Parliamentary Elections on Time in May 2026?

Somaliland, a self-declared republic in the Horn of Africa, regained its independence on May 18, 1991, following years of struggle and resistance against the cruel regime of Mohamed Siad Barre. Since that historic moment, Somaliland has stayed on a challenging but determined journey of state-building, peace-making, and clan reconciliation.
Despite numerous obstacles, Somaliland has succeeded in establishing key pillars of nationhood—its own flag, currency, national emblem, and security forces. These foundations were not laid by external actors but built through the efforts and collaboration of traditional elders, religious leaders, community-based organizations, and the business community.
One of the unique aspects of Somaliland’s experience has been the pursuit of peace through homegrown mechanisms. Although the peace is often fragile (marked negative peace), occasionally disrupted by civil or clan-based conflicts—it remains a rare achievement in a region often marred by prolonged wars, humanitarian crises, and political instability.
Since its rebirth as a de facto independent state, Somaliland has managed to hold multiple elections—albeit frequently delayed. Despite the lack of international recognition, the country has held four presidential elections, two parliamentary elections, and three rounds of local government elections. Remarkably, many of these elections have resulted in victories for opposition parties—an uncommon phenomenon across the African continent, where incumbents often dominate electoral processes. This democratic resilience has helped Somaliland garner international admiration, even in the absence of formal diplomatic recognition.
Looking ahead to May 31, 2026, Somaliland is scheduled to hold its next parliamentary elections. The world is watching closely, with hopes that this will be the first time Somaliland manages to hold such elections on schedule. Successfully doing so would mark a significant milestone in the country’s democratic evolution.
President H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi “Irro” has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to holding the elections on time. However, recent political developments have cast some doubt on this promise. Members of parliament are reportedly pushing for an extension of their term, arguing that critical legislation must first be passed. To pass such laws, they expect the president to support an extension of their mandate—something that falls under the authority of the House of Elders (Golaha Guurtida). This traditional upper chamber, led by Saleeban Mohamoud Adan , is unique in that its members are not elected through popular vote. Instead, they are appointed and often extend their own terms without public input.
This situation has sparked frustration among Somaliland’s youth and civil society, many of whom fear that another election postponement could undermine institutional trust and erode confidence in the country’s democratic processes. Postponing elections not only risks public disillusionment but could also stall political reforms and weaken Somaliland’s credibility on the world stage.
Conversely, holding the elections on time could bring numerous benefits. It would strengthen democratic institutions, reinforce the rule of law, and build public trust in elected leadership. Moreover, it would enhance the international reputation of President Irro’s administration, demonstrate Somaliland’s commitment to democratic values, and renew the confidence of donors and development partners. Ultimately, timely elections could also bolster Somaliland’s long-standing case for international recognition.
In conclusion, whether Somaliland manages to hold its parliamentary elections on schedule in 2026 remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: delivering on this democratic promise would be a powerful statement to the world—a statement that Somaliland is not only stable and self-governing but truly deserving of its place among the community of nations.
Farhan Bulale is a Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences at multiple universities in Somaliland. He holds master’s degrees in Social Work (Asian University, Bangladesh) and International Relations & Diplomacy (Lincoln University, Malaysia). With experience in academia, NGOs, and research, Farhan focuses on social welfare, governance, and international relations. He is also a published author and community development advocate shaping the future of social sciences in Somaliland.
