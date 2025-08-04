Opinion | Somaliland: Bridging the Divide

By: Mohamed M JaaJ
Somaliland’s mediation and dispute settlement project has been praised since its inception for its ability to reconcile internal conflicts. Religious scholars, traditional elders, and organizational actors made this initiative possible to embark on a long journey of peace-building in Somaliland. Even though the concepts of individual political beliefs depend on clan identities, the tribal polarizations and community segregation based on clan divisions are a significant hindrance to democratic values and state-building.
Somaliland’s past history demonstrates its incredible resilience in recovering from election-related polarizations by applying proper strategies for peace and reconciliation, but the post-election rifts cannot be denied.
Not only do election-related results usually spark social unrest or tribal deviations, but leaders might also design destructive and divisive conspiracies to split the population. Leaders fuel social polarization to further solidify their tenure in office. They also incite animosity by causing divisions into clans and self-made buffer zones, which is always advantageous to the ruling elite.
From the succeeding governments till today, Somaliland has been dealing with community polarization or tribal disagreements stemming from clan interests, which may be ignited by opposition and clan leaders to spoil the system.
Former Somaliland President Dahir Riyale Kahin, in his speech to then-President Silanyo on the day of the handover ceremony, said, “I hand over to you a united country and its citizens.” This becomes a legacy quote, which validates how crucial maintaining national unity is to nation-building and internal security. Thus, the incumbent president has a significant duty to bring the people together and preserve their unity.
As per their manifesto, the current office-holding president, H.E. Mr. Irro, and his government are available to listen to people’s grievances and resolve them peacefully under the rule of law and accepted customs, in line with democratic principles. Interested.
It is also essential for nationals to cooperate on this in order to strengthen their unity. This contributes to the country’s overall security. To attain this, the government must have a policy to lessen animosity, hatred, and division to prevent partition.
Consolidating mode has to be turned on to avoid political turmoil and community polarization through various means. Let us recommend some approaches.
-
Identifying grievances and inspiring dialogue.