As international debate over the recognition of Somaliland intensifies, a disinformation campaign has emerged aiming to undermine the clear progress Somaliland has made in state-building. False claims have been circulated on social media and amplified by some regional media outlets alleging that Somaliland has entered into a deal to gain international recognition in exchange for hosting Palestinian refugees.
These claims are entirely fabricated and baseless.
Somaliland is a 100% Muslim country, and its people are firmly committed to preserving their independence and national identity. The idea that their land could be used as a settlement area for foreign nationals in return for political recognition is an insult to the nation’s dignity and conscience. This is propaganda meant to tarnish the image of Somaliland and distort the long-standing efforts toward achieving international recognition.
For over 30 years, Somaliland has functioned as a fully operational state: it has stable government institutions, free and fair elections, an organized national army, an independent judiciary, and an active civil society. It is a peaceful and trustworthy territory, engaged in fighting terrorism and committed to democratic governance, with peaceful transitions of power through the ballot box.
The international community, especially the United States, has started recognizing these unique achievements. Reports suggesting that the issue of Somaliland’s recognition has reached the desk of U.S. President Donald Trump are not surprising – this is a country of strategic importance and democratic credibility that makes it a valuable partner in the Horn of Africa and the wider developed world.
9 Strategic Reasons Why Somaliland Deserves International Recognition (Especially from the United States)
1. Strategic Geographic Location
The Port of Berbera, near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, holds global significance for trade and security – particularly in relation to Western interests.
2. Bipartisan Support in the U.S.
Somaliland has received support from lawmakers of both U.S. parties, including Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Chris Van Hollen, and Congressman Scott Perry, as well as think tanks like the Heritage Foundation, CSIS, and Brookings.
3. Standing Up to Chinese Pressure
Somaliland has bravely resisted pressure from China and established relations with Taiwan, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and democracy.
4. Strong Relations with Taiwan
Cooperation with Taiwan in health, education, and technology reflects Somaliland’s readiness for modern partnerships based on mutual interest and shared values.
5. Peace and Stability
In a volatile Horn of Africa, Somaliland stands out as a safe and reliable region – especially in combating terrorism, piracy, and maritime security.
6. Economic Potential
With the Port of Berbera, a free trade zone, and natural resources such as oil, gold, lithium, fish, and livestock, Somaliland is an attractive destination for investment.
7. Legal Readiness for Statehood
Somaliland has met all the international legal criteria for statehood: a defined territory, a permanent population, a functioning government, and the capacity to enter relations with other states.
8. Historical Sovereignty
Somaliland gained full independence on 26 June 1960 and was recognized by more than 30 countries, including the United States, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Israel, Libya, and the Soviet Union. but was shortly annexed and occupied by Somalia until 1991. Under Somalia’s occupation, a large scale genocide against ethnic Isaaqs — the country largest ethnic group was carried out by the communist regime of Siyaad Barre.
9. National Unity and Rejection of False Claims
Both the government and citizens of Somaliland have rejected the false reports about refugees. The people are united in their belief that recognition must be earned through justice and truth – not backdoor deals.
Conclusion
Somaliland is not a newly formed secessionist group. It is a fully functioning, self-governing, democratic nation. In the face of disinformation and distortion, Somaliland remains a symbol of peace, stability, and democracy – values that are rarely seen in the region.
It is time for the international community to recognize Somaliland for what it truly is – not based on political spin, but as a country that rightfully deserves its place among the nations of the world.
