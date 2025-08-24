Op-Ed: Somaliland’s Quest for International Re-Recognition: A Citizen’s Perspective

By:Abdifataah Hussien Osman
Introduction
For more than three decades, Somaliland has stood as a self-reliant, democratic, and peaceful state in the Horn of Africa. While many outsiders still view it as a “breakaway region of Somalia,” those of us who were born and raised in Somaliland know it as a functioning country of its own, with borders, institutions, elections, and a proud citizenry. Yet, despite these achievements, Somaliland seeks re-recognition by the international community, as it was initially recognized as an independent state on 26 June 1960 before voluntarily uniting with Somalia.
As a proud Somalilander, I write this piece not only as a reflection of my country’s struggle but also as a voice of a citizen who dreams of seeing Somaliland seated among the nations of the world. Our story is one of resilience, sacrifice, and hope, and it deserves to be told from the perspective of the people who live it every day.
Historical Background
Somaliland’s pursuit of re-recognition cannot be understood without revisiting its history. Once a British protectorate, Somaliland gained independence on 26 June 1960 and was recognized by more than 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, Egypt, and Israel. Only a few days later, it entered into a political union with the former Italian Somalia to form the Somali Republic.
That union, however, was never legally formalized through a signed or ratified agreement, leaving its legitimacy in question from the very beginning. What was meant to be a partnership quickly turned into a source of marginalization and repression. The central government in Mogadishu grew increasingly authoritarian, and the people of Somaliland endured political exclusion, economic neglect, and systematic violence. The 1980s marked one of the darkest chapters in their history, when Siad Barre’s regime waged a devastating war against civilians in the north, killing tens of thousands and reducing the capital, Hargeisa, to rubble.
In 1991, Somaliland reclaimed its independence. Since then, it has functioned as a de facto state—establishing its own governance structures, holding competitive elections with peaceful transfers of power, and maintaining relative stability in a region often marred by conflict.
Achievements and Progress
Since 1991, Somaliland has demonstrated what many African nations still struggle to achieve: peace, democracy, and stability. While neighboring countries have been engulfed in recurring conflicts, Somaliland has charted a different path – one built on consensus, reconciliation, and gradual institution-building.
One of the most remarkable achievements is democracy. Somaliland has held multiple competitive elections, with peaceful transfers of power between ruling and opposition parties. This democratic tradition stands out in a region where authoritarianism is widespread. Our people have embraced the ballot, not the bullet, as the legitimate means of leadership.
Equally important is security and stability. In a part of the world often associated with piracy, terrorism, and lawlessness, Somaliland has maintained relative calm. Its security forces, though modest in resources, have been effective in keeping extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab at bay, while ensuring that trade and daily life remain secure.
In terms of governance and development, Somaliland has established functioning state institutions, including a constitution, judiciary, and parliament. Local communities play a vital role in decision-making, blending traditional authority with modern political systems. This hybrid governance model has contributed to the country’s resilience.
On the economic front, Somaliland has made significant strides through the development of the Port of Berbera, which has become a regional trade hub with investments from the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia. The diaspora also contributes heavily to the economy, sending remittances that sustain households and support business growth. Despite the lack of international re-recognition, Somaliland has managed to attract investment, showing that the country is open for business and capable of contributing to regional trade and prosperity.
These achievements make one thing clear: Somaliland is not a failed state, but rather a success story in state-building – a story that deserves acknowledgment and legitimacy from the international community.
Current International Engagements
In recent years, Somaliland has intensified its diplomatic outreach, forging strategic partnerships and seeking allies who recognize its value to global peace and security. Despite the absence of formal re-recognition, Somaliland maintains representative offices in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, while also hosting foreign missions in Hargeisa.
One of the most significant developments came in January 2024, when Somaliland signed a memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia. The agreement granted Ethiopia access to a naval base on Somaliland’s coast, in exchange for a commitment to work toward re-recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty. Though the deal stirred tensions with Somalia and some regional actors, it underscored Somaliland’s geopolitical importance in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.
Somaliland has also strengthened ties with Taiwan, another state with limited recognition but strong democratic credentials. This partnership has brought investments in technology, education, and healthcare, proving that shared values of democracy can transcend political barriers.
The United Arab Emirates has emerged as another major partner, particularly through investments in Berbera Port, transforming it into a critical trade and logistics hub for East Africa. The port’s expansion not only boosts Somaliland’s economy but also enhances its role in global maritime trade.
In the United States, Somaliland’s case for re-recognition has gained growing support. Influential policymakers, senators, and think tanks have openly debated the merits of acknowledging Somaliland’s sovereignty, arguing that its democratic governance and strategic location make it a natural ally. The recent introduction of legislation in the U.S. Congress to consider Somaliland’s independence reflects a shift in international discourse.
These engagements reflect a broader truth: Somaliland is no longer waiting passively for recognition, it is actively positioning itself as a responsible, democratic, and reliable partner in global affairs.
The Role of the United States and a Citizen’s Appeal
The United States has historically played a central role in promoting democracy, human rights, and stability worldwide. In the Horn of Africa, Somaliland stands out as a unique success story: a region that has maintained peace, democratic governance, and a functioning state despite decades of regional instability. Over the past years, U.S. policymakers, senators, and influential think tanks have debated the merits of recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty, acknowledging its strategic importance and democratic achievements.
As a citizen of Somaliland, I appeal directly to the United States to support our quest for re-recognition, acknowledging Somaliland’s initial independence in 1960 and its long-standing democratic achievements. Re-recognition from a global leader like the U.S. would not only validate the sacrifices and achievements of the Somaliland people but also encourage other nations to acknowledge our sovereignty. It would open doors for economic development, international partnerships, and educational opportunities for our youth.
I urge the United States to consider Somaliland not just as a territory, but as a responsible partner committed to peace, democracy, and regional security. By doing so, the U.S. would strengthen a model of governance that embodies the very values it promotes worldwide, and empower Somalilanders to fully participate in the global community as recognized citizens of their own nation.
Diplomatic Challenges and Global Interests
Despite Somaliland’s impressive record of peace, stability, and democratic governance, the nation faces significant diplomatic challenges on the international stage. Powerful global actors, including China, Turkey, Egypt, and others, often pursue their strategic and economic interests in the Horn of Africa, sometimes complicate Somaliland’s re-recognition efforts, despite its historical status as an independent state in 1960.
China, for instance, has prioritized its investments in Somalia and the wider region, seeking to maintain influence over infrastructure projects, trade, and political alliances. This approach has often resulted in sidelining Somaliland’s distinct achievements and excluding it from major development initiatives.
Turkey, while maintaining friendly relations with Somaliland, has carefully balanced its engagement to avoid tensions with Somalia and other regional actors. Its investments and support, though valuable, are often constrained by broader geopolitical considerations.
Egypt, focused on its strategic interests in the Red Sea and Nile basin, has similarly exercised caution in its diplomatic dealings, which has limited Somaliland’s opportunities for direct recognition and bilateral partnerships.
These dynamics highlight a complex reality: Somaliland’s Re-recognition is not only a matter of legal and moral justification but also a geopolitical puzzle, influenced by the interests and policies of powerful nations. While Somaliland has demonstrated that it meets all criteria for statehood, it must navigate a world where global powers often prioritize their strategic and economic agendas over principles of justice and democracy.
For the people of Somaliland, this underscores the urgency of diplomatic advocacy, constructive engagement, and building international alliances that support Re-recognition, stability, and sustainable development.
Somalia and a Citizen’s Perspective
Somalia, as the internationally recognized state encompassing the region of Somaliland, has historically influenced global perceptions about Somaliland. From my perspective as a proud Somalilander, I do not trust any other country outside Somaliland to represent our interests accurately. As young citizens, we have waited patiently for decades to see Somaliland fully re-recognized on the world stage, after living more than thirty years outside a failed state. During this time, we have experienced peace, economic growth, access to education, and the fulfillment of basic needs that remain unattainable for many in Somalia.
Personally, I was fortunate at the age of fifteen to exercise my right to vote and choose my representatives whether the President or members of Parliament, a privilege unimaginable for many Somalis today, whose leaders themselves have never been elected by the people. Unlike Somaliland, in Somalia the citizens have never selected their leaders through free and fair elections, and many do not understand the value and dignity of true governance. In this sense, we are privileged and far better off than Somalia’s leadership and citizens in experiencing accountable democracy.
This perspective as a young Somalilander emphasizes our commitment to Somaliland’s independence, our pride in self-governance, and our determination to ensure that our country is fully re-recognized globally as a sovereign and democratic state.
Why Recognition Matters
Re-recognition is not merely a legal or political debate, it is about justice, stability, and the future of millions, and it validates the independence Somaliland first achieved in 1960. For over thirty years, the people of Somaliland have proven their capacity to govern themselves peacefully and responsibly. Yet, without international re-recognition, they remain locked out of opportunities that other nations take for granted.
Re-recognition matters for development. Without it, Somaliland cannot access international financial institutions such as the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund. This limits its ability to fund large-scale infrastructure projects, attract global investment, and fully integrate into the global economy. Despite its potential in trade, livestock, and energy, Somaliland’s growth is restricted by this political isolation.
Re-recognition matters for security. The Horn of Africa is one of the world’s most volatile regions, where terrorism, piracy, and interstate rivalries often destabilize peace. Somaliland has proven itself as a reliable partner in counterterrorism and maritime security. Formal re-recognition would allow Somaliland to strengthen its security institutions further and contribute more effectively to regional and global stability.
Re-recognition matters for dignity. As a people who once gained independence in 1960 and voluntarily entered a failed union, Somalilanders deserve to reclaim their rightful place among the nations of the world. Re-recognition would not only validate decades of sacrifice but also honor the democratic will of its citizens, who have consistently expressed their desire for independence.
A Citizen’s Call
As a young Somalilander, I have grown up in a nation that has achieved so much with so little. I have seen my people build schools, hospitals, and roads without the backing of the international community. I have witnessed free and fair elections where ordinary citizens stood in long lines to cast their votes, believing in the power of democracy. And I have felt the pride of a people who, despite isolation, continue to wave their flag with dignity and hope.
Yet, I have also seen the struggles. I have seen talented youth unable to access global scholarships or international opportunities because their passports are not recognized. I have seen businesses face difficulties in global trade because Somaliland is excluded from international systems. And I have seen the frustration of a people who feel invisible to the world, even as they embody the very values the world claims to uphold.
My call is simple: re-recognition is not a favor, it is a right, restoring the independence Somaliland first attained in 1960. Somaliland has fulfilled the criteria of statehood; defined territory, a permanent population, a functioning government, and the capacity to enter into relations with other states. It is time the world acknowledges this reality.
As a citizen, I dream of a day when Somaliland will take its rightful seat at the United Nations, when our students can apply for international scholarships without barriers, and when our flag will fly proudly alongside those of other nations. That day will not only fulfill our national aspirations but also strengthen the cause of democracy and peace in the Horn of Africa.
Conclusion
Somaliland’s journey toward international recognition is a story of resilience, democracy, and determination. For over thirty years, it has demonstrated the ability to govern itself peacefully, build institutions, and maintain stability in a region often plagued by conflict. Its people have proven time and again that they are committed to democracy, good governance, and constructive engagement with the international community.
Recognition is not merely a diplomatic formality; it is an acknowledgment of the values Somaliland embodies – justice, stability, and the will of its citizens. By recognizing Somaliland, the world would be supporting a successful model of self-governance, a partner in regional security, and a nation ready to contribute positively to global affairs.
As a proud Somalilander, I call on governments, international organizations, and global citizens to recognize Somaliland not only for what it has achieved but also for what it promises: peace, democracy, and a brighter future for the Horn of Africa. The time for recognition is now, and the voices of its people, including mine, demand to be heard.
For the youth, for democracy, for peace; Somaliland deserves re-recognition, not as a favor, but as a right.
Author: Abdifataah Hussien Osman, Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Waddani Party, with academic backgrounds in Mathematics & Statistics and Political Science & International Relations.
“Somaliland re-recognized: a right earned through decades of peace, democracy, and self-governance.”
Author Background
Abdifataah Hussien Osman is a proud Somalilander, born and raised in Hargeisa, Somaliland. With a dual academic background in Mathematics & Statistics and Political Science & International Relations, he has devoted his career to research, data analysis, and social activism aimed at advancing Somaliland’s development and global recognition.
Abdifataah currently serves as Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Waddani Party, the ruling party of Somaliland, led by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro). In this role, he actively participates in shaping policies, youth engagement, and promoting democratic governance throughout the country.
Having studied International Relations, Abdifataah has a deep interest in diplomacy and global affairs. He writes extensively on Somaliland’s foreign relations, regional politics, and the challenges of achieving international recognition, bringing a citizen’s perspective informed by both academic knowledge and practical engagement in political and civic initiatives.
Through his writing, Abdifataah seeks to amplify the voices of Somalilanders and highlight the nation’s achievements, challenges, and aspirations on a global platform.
Email: hanfiresearch@gmail.com | +252634791140