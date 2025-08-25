By:Eid Ahmed
Introduction
For decades, the Horn of Africa has stood as a battlefield of global influence. The United States once dominated the region, but in recent years its position has weakened as China has steadily tightened its grip. Nowhere is this clearer than in Djibouti, where America’s largest base in Africa sits side by side with Beijing’s first overseas military base. From Ethiopia to Eritrea, and from Djibouti to Sudan, China’s influence has deepened through loans, infrastructure, and political deals.
Somalia now represents the clearest sign of America’s declining leverage. Billions of dollars in aid, military support, and political backing have been poured into Mogadishu since the early 1990s. Yet Somalia remains unstable, deeply corrupt, and increasingly authoritarian. Worse still, instead of standing with Washington, Somalia’s leadership is now cozying up to Beijing. With Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s recent trip to China, the question must be asked: how long can America cling to the illusion of “One Somalia”?
The time has come to face reality: the “One Somalia” policy has failed. It has cost the U.S. lives, money, and credibility—while ignoring the real ally in the region.
The Failed ‘One Somalia’ Policy: Billions Spent, Little Gained
When the Somali Republic collapsed in 1991, two nations that had once voluntarily united—Somalia and Somaliland—returned to their original states. But the world, led by Washington, refused to acknowledge this reality. Instead, America treated Mogadishu as the sole representative of both peoples, propping it up as if the failed union could somehow be revived.
The cost was enormous. In 1993, the U.S. sent humanitarian and military forces into Somalia, only to pay a bloody price in the streets of Mogadishu during the infamous Black Hawk Down incident. Still, Washington kept playing the role of Somalia’s guardian. The logic was twofold: first, to prevent humanitarian crises from spreading beyond Somalia’s borders, and second, to contain Al-Shabab and other extremist groups before they destabilized the wider Horn of Africa.
Yet neither objective was achieved. Humanitarian aid flowed not to starving people but to the pockets of corrupt warlords and politicians. Terrorist groups like Al-Shabab entrenched themselves even deeper, launching devastating attacks in Kenya and dragging Ethiopia into bloody wars.
The numbers tell the story of failure:
-
Since 2006, the U.S. has spent more than $3 billion on emergency assistance in Somalia.
-
From 2011 onwards, an additional $253 million was invested in so-called “development.”
-
In 2023 alone, U.S. foreign aid to Somalia reached $1.18 billion.
-
Altogether, the international community—led by the U.S.—has poured over $55 billion into Somalia since its collapse.