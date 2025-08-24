Op-Ed: Hargeisa and the Pursuit of Somaliland’s International Recognition

By: Eng. Sharmarke Faisal
Hargeisa, the capital city of Somaliland, is more than just an administrative center—it is the nation’s mirror to the outside world. The image, order, and services of any country’s capital shape international perception, determine the level of confidence it inspires, and influence the strength of its case for recognition. For Somaliland, presenting Hargeisa as a modern and well-organized city is not merely a domestic priority but also a strategic necessity on the path to full international recognition.
Modern Roads and Transport.
Well-structured infrastructure remains the backbone of urban growth. Wide, paved roads, interconnected streets, effective traffic systems, and a reliable public transport network are not only essential for citizens but also a sign of discipline, order, and progress. Such improvements align Hargeisa with global standards and reinforce Somaliland’s image as a functioning state.
Reliable and Affordable Electricity.
Energy is the cornerstone of modern development. Establishing a dependable and affordable electricity system, increasingly driven by renewable sources, will power homes, industries, and services. A brightly lit and energized capital projects stability and readiness—qualities that international partners associate with legitimate states.
Water Supply and Sanitation
Access to clean water and modern sanitation is central to public health and environmental sustainability. Building a reliable distribution network, alongside efficient waste management, demonstrates responsible governance. A clean and healthy Hargeisa reflects the nation’s commitment to global norms of urban development.
Healthcare and Education
Quality healthcare and education are pillars of human development. Strengthening hospitals, schools, and universities in Hargeisa will improve citizens’ well-being while also attracting investment and cooperation from abroad. A capital city with resilient social services showcases the state’s ability to meet the needs of its people.
Urban Beauty and City Image
A modern capital is also defined by its beauty and public spaces. Green parks, well-designed squares, and modern architecture not only enhance the quality of life but also symbolize the dignity and aspirations of a nation. An attractive Hargeisa sends a strong message of confidence and vision to the international community.
Urban Master Plan
Long-term development requires a comprehensive urban master plan. Zoning for residential, commercial, governmental, and tourism purposes ensures sustainable growth and prevents disorderly expansion. A clearly planned capital city is itself a diplomatic statement of statehood and stability.
Business and Tourism
Economic vitality strengthens legitimacy. Hargeisa must continue to expand as a commercial hub with international-standard markets, hotels, and tourism facilities. This not only creates local opportunities but also opens Somaliland to global visitors and investors, strengthening partnerships beyond its borders.
Conclusion
The road to international recognition requires not only political diplomacy but also a visible demonstration of readiness. Hargeisa stands as the heartbeat of Somaliland—the first place the world looks when evaluating the nation. A modern, well-planned, and thriving capital is the clearest evidence that Somaliland is prepared to assume its place among recognized states.
If Somaliland seeks recognition as a responsible member of the international community, then Hargeisa must embody that vision as a truly global capital.
About the Author
Eng. Sharmarke Faisal | Civil Engineer | Highway Specialist | M.Sc. in Project Planning & Management | Leading the Haleeya–Ina Guuxaa Road Project, enhancing Hargeisa–Ethiopia connectivity & regional development.