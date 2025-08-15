By:Khadar Mariano

Dear Somaliland,

For over three decades, we have pursued our rightful re-recognition earned through blood, tears, and sweat. Our history is proof that nothing meaningful comes without sacrifice. That’s why I urge us to rethink how we approach today’s struggle for re-recognition fundamentally.

First, we must abandon the most corrosive myth that has poisoned our politics for decades: the failed dream of a “Greater Somali” ethno-state. This fantasy was doomed from the start, and chasing it has been one of our greatest national blunders. A simple cost-benefit analysis of our history reveals the damage it has caused, diverting our energy, resources, and future toward an imaginary, non-existent utopia.

Second, tied to this outdated dream is another dangerous idea, held by some of our politicians and circles of historically oblivious youth, that Somalia is our “brotherly” country and that our differences are merely political. This is not only naive, it is dangerous. Somalia’s stance toward Somaliland is not one of disagreement; it is one of destruction. Its leaders made it their official policy to recognize Somaliland as a top national security threat, above even Al-Shabaab in reality, while taking every opportunity to undermine us.

When Somaliland signed the MoU with Ethiopia in January 2024, Somalia officials openly called for war, even for massacres against Somalilanders, branding us “infidels to be dealt with,” a language hauntingly similar to the rhetoric that fueled the 1980s genocide. Their incitement to violence continues today, even as their own capital teeters on the edge of collapse to terrorists.

This is why the “brotherly” narrative must be completely erased from our national mindset, all the more because sentimentality has no place in statecraft. Our struggle is as existential today as it was in the 1980s, and we must face it with clear eyes, united purpose, and unwavering resolve.

Now, as the Republic of Somaliland’s re-recognition gains momentum amidst rapid global changes, we must remain steadfast, resolved, and unwavering in our pursuit of this goal. We are standing before a profound opportunity, one that, if missed, may never return. We must remember the saying: “Luck is where opportunity meets preparation.” The opportunity is here. The question is—are we prepared to seize it decisively?

Successive governments have worked to bring Somaliland’s case to the world’s attention, but far more could have been done. Now, with this renewed opening, the question is: what should be done differently? First, we must reframe our case, not relying solely on legal and political arguments, but positioning ourselves as a strategic partner. Our premium location at the mouth of global trade routes, our stability, our functional governance, and our natural resources are assets of immense value. In the international arena, the prevailing question is always, “What’s in it for me?” We must answer that clearly and persuasively.

This approach demands the right people in the right positions, qualified officials who can design a coherent strategy, negotiate effectively with potential partners, and skillfully sell Somaliland’s value to the world. This point cannot be stressed enough.

But the responsibility does not rest with the government alone. Our cause is the people’s cause, just as it was the will of the people that reclaimed our independence on 18 May 1991. In my view, citizens have two vital roles:

Activism: Championing Somaliland’s cause on media, social media, and through personal networks, building global friendships and alliances in our favor. Accountability: We have to hold our government accountable to ensure that it delivers for the nation, because our future depends on it.

As the Latin proverb says, “Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat” which translates to fortune favors the bold. Or consider the Somali proverb, “Xaglo laaban, xoolo kuma yimaadaan” which loosely translates to you can’t achieve anything without working hard for it. Therefore, now is the time to act, and to act boldly.

Guided by history, driven by purpose,

Khadar Mariano

