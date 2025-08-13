From Bush to Biden, Every US President Has Recognised New Nations — Somaliland’s Case Is Older, Stronger, and Long Overdue

Since the end of the Cold War, every US president has used America’s diplomatic weight to recognise new states emerging from the shifting tides of global politics. President George H. W. Bush welcomed the independence of the Baltic states in 1991. President Bill Clinton recognised the republics that rose from the ruins of Yugoslavia. President George W. Bush embraced Kosovo in 2008. President Barack Obama oversaw the recognition of South Sudan in 2011 — the newest member of the United Nations, born from decades of conflict but legitimised overnight. President Joe Biden recognised the Cook Islands and Niue, small Pacific nations that had long governed themselves but awaited the symbolic and practical validation of US recognition. And now, under President Donald Trump’s current administration, Washington has the opportunity to extend this proud tradition to Somaliland.
These decisions — sometimes politically controversial were all grounded in the same principle: when a people demonstrate sustained self-governance, stability, and the will for independence, the world’s leading democracy is prepared to endorse their sovereignty.
The Somaliland Precedent
Somaliland’s case is not only as strong as these examples — it is stronger.
The former British Somaliland Protectorate gained full independence on 26 June 1960, becoming the 15th African state and receiving recognition from more than 30 nations, including the United States. but was shortly annexed and occupied by Somalia until 1991. Under Somalia’s occupation, a large scale genocide against ethnic Isaaqs the country largest ethnic group was carried out by the communist regime of Siyaad Barre.
Since then — for more than three decades it has maintained peace, held regular multi-party elections, built effective state institutions, and developed its own currency, security forces, and foreign policy.
In a region plagued by instability, Somaliland stands as an exception: democratic, relatively secure, and committed to the rule of law. It has done everything the international community demands of a state — yet remains without the recognition it deserves.
Why the Time Is Now
The main argument against recognising Somaliland has long been that it might encourage separatist movements elsewhere. But the precedent already exists — and it has been set repeatedly by the United States itself. Kosovo, South Sudan, the Cook Islands, and Niue all prove that Washington is willing to act when the facts and justice align.
Somaliland’s facts are stronger. It has existed longer, governed more effectively, and enjoyed greater stability than many of the nations recognised in recent decades.
Recognition would not merely be symbolic. It would unlock access to international financing, strengthen regional security partnerships, and send a clear message that democratic governance is rewarded, not ignored. In an era when authoritarianism is advancing, endorsing Somaliland would be both a strategic and moral victory for the United States and its allies.
For over 30 years, Somaliland has waited patiently for the world to acknowledge what is already a political reality. Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, the US has the power — and the precedent — to make that happen.