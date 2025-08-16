British Fintech Founder Urges Trump to Recognize Somaliland

By: Mohamed Duale
Hargeisa August 16– Ismail Ahmed, a Somaliland-born British fintech executive and founder of WorldRemit, has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize Somaliland’s independence, arguing that decades of American policy in Somalia have wasted billions of dollars while ignoring a stable, democratic alternative.
In an open letter addressed to Trump and shared with media, Ahmed described recognition of Somaliland as “a cost-free, high-return deal for America” that would secure Washington exclusive access to the strategic Port of Berbera and its adjacent airfield.
“For the cost-free act of recognizing our nation, the United States would gain a loyal partner and prime strategic real estate along the Red Sea — no costly wars, no nation-building required,” Ahmed wrote.
He contrasted Somaliland’s record of stability with Somalia’s ongoing turmoil despite massive international support. “The United States and others have invested over $50 billion there, yet Al-Shabaab terrorists still control large swaths of territory — and even tax citizens more effectively than the Somali government,” he said, calling Somalia policy a “bad deal” and a “three-decade strategic failure.”
Ahmed, who exposed corruption in Somalia’s aid programs while working for the United Nations before founding the London-based money transfer giant WorldRemit (now Zepz), said Somaliland had achieved peace, democracy, and economic progress without foreign assistance.
“Without U.S. assistance, Somaliland has built a functioning state that meets every criterion of nationhood. Recognizing this proven success would replace a three-decade strategic failure with a clear American win at virtually no cost,” he wrote.
He urged Trump to frame recognition as a historic act comparable to Theodore Roosevelt’s backing of Panama in 1903, which paved the way for the Panama Canal. “This is your Panama Canal moment. Somalia is today’s Colombia, claiming sovereignty over a region it neither controls nor can govern. Somaliland is the Panama of this story — a willing partner ready to strike a historic deal,” Ahmed argued.
