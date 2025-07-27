Zambia Honoured at 18th Hargeisa International Book Fair in Somaliland

HARGEISA, July 27 (HornDiplomat) – The 18th Hargeisa International Book Fair, one of Africa’s longest-running literary festivals, opened on Saturday in the capital of Somaliland, with Zambia featured as the 2025 guest of honour.
The six-day event, held under the theme “Africa,” brings together more than 100 writers, poets, artists, and cultural figures from across the continent. Organisers expect over 10,000 visitors to attend book launches, panel discussions, poetry readings, and performances in Hargeisa and satellite events in Berbera and other cities across the country.
Zambia’s delegation, led by artist and curator Victor Mutelekesha, included author Victoria Phiri, poet Hannah Mwenzi, and visual artist Simuli Kipenda. In his keynote speech, Mutelekesha highlighted Zambia’s post-independence identity and pan-African solidarity, referencing the country’s support for liberation movements and its early recognition of Somaliland.
“Zambia’s independence in 1964 meant little if the rest of Africa remained colonised,” he said.
The fair also celebrated Zambia’s 60th independence anniversary, marked in 2024, with cultural showcases spanning literature, music, and traditional art forms.
Festival Director Dr. Jama Musse Jama said the event reflects Somaliland’s evolution into a regional hub of culture and dialogue. “We’ve grown with the country, transforming its image from post-conflict to one grounded in resilience and creativity,” he said.
Jama urged African writers to reframe the continent’s narrative beyond colonial legacies. “Sixty-five years after independence, why are we still defined by what we escaped from?” he asked, calling on participants to embrace Africa’s cultural diversity and future potential.
Louise Hancock, Head of the UK Office in Hargeisa, attended the launch and commended the festival’s broader cultural impact. “This week is more than books; it’s about identity, history, theatre, music, and poetry,” she said. A literature graduate herself, Hancock added: “Books have shaped my worldview. Their power to connect us is profound.”
The event, organised by the Redsea Cultural Foundation and hosted at the Hargeisa Cultural Centre, also featured appearances by Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Ahmed-Yasin Sh. Ayanle, Hargeisa Mayor Abdikarin Ahmed Mooge, and Dr. Edna Adan Ismail, along with diplomatic representatives from 13 countries.
Though not internationally recognised, Somaliland has increasingly used platforms like the Hargeisa Book Fair to project its cultural identity and engage in international dialogue through soft power.