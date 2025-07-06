Wales’ Somaliland Community Urges UK to Lead on Recognition

Cardiff, Wales – Members of Wales’ 15,000-strong Somaliland community have thrown their support behind a call for the United Kingdom to become the first country in the world to officially recognise Somaliland as an independent state.
Gathering at Cardiff’s Channel View Leisure Centre, the community held a conference celebrating the East African nation’s historic independence from Britain and called for renewed international recognition of its sovereignty.
Somaliland, a former British protectorate, joined in federation with the former Italian colony of Somalia in 1960. However, following a devastating civil war and the collapse of the Somali state under dictator Siad Barre, Somaliland reasserted its independence in 1991. By 1994, it had re-established itself as a separate, de facto state.
A Case for Recognition
Despite establishing democratic institutions and achieving a series of peaceful elections and transfers of power, Somaliland has yet to receive formal international recognition. In contrast, Somalia—still beset by conflict and largely controlled by the jihadist group Al-Shabaab—continues to hold international status as the legitimate government of the territory.
Somalilanders have lived in Wales since the 1870s, when many arrived to work in Cardiff’s docks. Today, they remain an integral part of the country’s social fabric.
“2025 marks 34 years since Somaliland reestablished its independence from Somalia, which is longer than it was united with Somalia for. Much has changed since 1991,” the report states.
“Somaliland has risen from the ashes of civil war and genocide, transforming itself into one of the most stable and democratic nations in Africa. Meanwhile, the Horn of Africa has become more important than ever, and Britain’s rivals are gaining influence across the African continent.”
“Britain must adapt to this changing world and reposition itself by recognising Somaliland. The arguments for recognising Somaliland originate from many different schools of thought—ranging from the pragmatic acknowledgment of the region’s strategic importance to a more idealistic belief in the defence of democracy.
“In other words, the case for recognizing Somaliland makes sense whichever way you look at it—economically, strategically, or morally.,
“Moreover, in an age where the electorate is becoming increasingly critical of foreign spending and diplomacy is becoming more overtly transactional, recognising Somaliland is a policy that would provide a good return on investment. Indeed, it is no coincidence that the Trump administration, with its ruthless cuts to government expenditure at home and abroad, is still considering greater engagement with Somaliland.
“But the UK should not simply follow the United States on this issue, rather it should lead the way. Britain has a historic relationship with Somaliland and unique authority to set the agenda as a result of its UN penholder status. The time to re-recognise Somaliland is now, and Britain is the right country to do it first.
“In a world that is more volatile than it was yesterday—with challenges ranging from terrorism and autocracy to energy security and piracy—the UK needs all the partners it can get. An independent, recognised Somaliland would be more than a partner to the UK. It would be a friend.”
Support from Campaigners and Politicians
Professor Eid Ali Ahmed, a long-time advocate for Somaliland’s independence, received widespread applause during the event:
“Somaliland has a very long association with Britain and has fought in wars for Britain on a number of occasions. It’s right that the UK should recognise Somaliland’s independence first.”
Former Labour MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, Alun Michael—who also served as Home Office Minister and South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner—expressed his continued support for Somaliland but acknowledged the geopolitical complexities surrounding recognition.
“The lack of recognition for Somaliland is a real drag on the country, and it is remarkable that the economy and its continuing democracy have survived that drag on its opportunity and its development.
“So I’m very proud to continue to be a supporter of Somaliland and its independence.
“I believe that recognition can’t come too soon, that Britain should be standing ready to be the second to recognise, if the first recognition has to be from within the region. I would love Britain to take the step and recognise first, but I also recognise the international pressures that creates—partly because I laboured in the corridors of Westminster trying to make the case, and therefore I recognise how strong those obstacles are to overcome.”
Michael also praised Stephen Doughty, the local MP for Cardiff South and Penarth and now a Minister of State, for his quiet but persistent advocacy:
“One of the strongest supporters of Somaliland that we have is our own MP, here, Stephen Doughty—constrained from saying very much publicly now as a Minister of State with an enormous burden in office, working across Europe as well as across the world on many things.
“Please don’t doubt Stephen’s continued interest and support for Somaliland, in private, and I’m sure that he will use his voice wherever he can. But it won’t be in public. That’s the way the ministerial office works, as I know from my own experience.”
Celebrating Heritage and Unity
The event also featured a powerful session led by young women from the Somaliland community who spoke of their pride in their dual Somali–Welsh heritage. Their testimonies reflected the enduring legacy of Somalilanders in Wales and the deep cultural ties shared between the two nations.
As Somaliland marks over three decades of self-rule, its diaspora in Wales continues to press forward, united by history, identity, and an unshakable belief that international recognition is not just deserved—but overdue.