Addis Ababa — United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed, Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu, alongside other senior international delegates, visited several development initiatives in Addis Ababa today as part of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+4).

The delegation toured multiple sites, including the Gulele Integrated Development Project, the Lemi Kura Agricultural Market, a local health center, and a school running a feeding program. They also visited the Gulele Bakery Center, a multi-service facility featuring two bakeries, a daycare, grain storage, and a flour mill. These projects aim to empower women, mothers, and youth by providing economic opportunities and improving access to social services.

The visit provided the delegates with firsthand insight into Ethiopia’s progress in advancing food security and fostering inclusive urban development.

Following the site visits, the delegation took part in a tree-planting ceremony under Ethiopia’s Green Legacy initiative, reaffirming the country’s dedication to climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

