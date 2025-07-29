UK to Recognize Palestine by September Unless Israel Agrees to Ceasefire

LONDON – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that the United Kingdom will formally recognize the State of Palestine in September unless Israel takes concrete measures to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commit to a sustainable ceasefire.
Speaking at a press conference following an emergency Cabinet meeting, Starmer declared:
“I can confirm that the UK will recognize the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace process.”
The announcement comes amid growing political pressure at home, with over 250 MPs signing a letter urging the government to formally acknowledge Palestinian statehood.
Starmer reiterated that UK recognition would serve as a meaningful contribution to a viable peace process. He warned that the two-state solution is in serious jeopardy and outlined several conditions Israel must meet to avoid British recognition of Palestine. These include halting annexations in the West Bank, allowing unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza via the United Nations, and returning to credible negotiations for peace.
The prime minister also directed strong remarks at Hamas, stating the group must release all hostages, commit to a ceasefire, disarm, and remove itself from any future role in governing Gaza.
“Our commitment to peace is unwavering,” Starmer emphasized. “But peace requires action. Without it, the UK will act in September.”
This potential shift in UK foreign policy marks one of the most decisive positions taken by a Western power in recent years amid the prolonged conflict in the Middle East.