U.S. Lawmakers to Introduce Bill Backing Taiwan’s Diplomatic Allies Amid China Tensions

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is preparing to introduce legislation this week aimed at bolstering support for countries that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to Reuters.
The proposed bill, co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley and Republican Representative John Curtis, seeks to deepen cooperation between Washington and Taipei’s remaining allies in the region.
“The United States cannot afford to be weak in the face of the People’s Republic of China and its aggression around the world,” Senator Merkley stated. “No matter who is in the White House, America’s values of freedom and human rights must remain at the heart of a clear and principled vision that guides our leadership on the global stage.”
The initiative comes amid increasing pressure from Beijing on nations to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China. In addition to this bill, Reuters reports that two other measures addressing China’s treatment of ethnic minorities and political dissidents are also under review in Congress.
The development coincides with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) decision to cancel a planned diplomatic tour to Central and South America. Lai had intended to visit Belize, Guatemala, and Paraguay in August, but canceled the trip on Tuesday after Washington declined his request for a transit stop in New York, Taiwan News reported.