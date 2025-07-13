Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Friday in Ankara, where the two leaders held a closed-door meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing key regional issues.
The talks, held at the Presidential Complex, were part of President Mohamud’s official visit to Turkey. According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the meeting reaffirmed the longstanding ties between the two nations, with both sides emphasizing the importance of deepening cooperation in areas such as security, development, trade, and humanitarian assistance.
Turkey reiterated its commitment to supporting Somalia in its fight against terrorism and in advancing efforts toward national unity. President Erdogan further emphasized that Ankara will continue to stand by the Somali people in their fight against terrorism and highlighted the importance of national unity in addressing security challenges.
The leaders also discussed regional dynamics, focusing on developments in the Horn of Africa and shared strategies to promote peace and stability.
The visit marks a continuation of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Mogadishu, which has steadily expanded over the past decade through diplomatic, military, and economic collaboration.