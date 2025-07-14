Taiwanese Tourists Visit Somaliland in Sign of Deepening Ties

By: Mohamed Duale
Hargeisa (Horn Diplomat) – Taiwanese tourists have visited the Republic of Somaliland, marking a new chapter in the strengthening bilateral relationship between the two nations.
The Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland expressed heartfelt delight in a public message, saying:
“We are overjoyed to receive Taiwanese tourists visiting the Republic of Somaliland and to share with them the local culture and how far we have come. We look forward to catalyzing more ‘people-to-people’ exchanges and wish everyone a joyful and safe journey.”
This rare and meaningful cultural exchange underscores the deepening ties between Taiwan and Somaliland—two nations united by shared democratic values, resilience, and aspirations for international recognition.
